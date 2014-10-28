Tras una percusión y algunos disparos, fue detenido un sujeto de 37 años de edad en el Distrito Federal
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Elementos de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Distrito Federal detuvieron a un sujeto, luego de que asaltó a un despachador de una gasolinera, ubicada en el cruce de las calles Prosperidad y Calle 7, colonia Agrícola Pantitlán.
De acuerdo con datos preliminares, el trabajador Simón Ángel Rendón Martínez, de 28 años de edad, solicitó apoyo policiaco, tras haber sido despojado de mil pesos, por el ahora detenido, Enrique Jaguende Torres, de 37 años de edad.
Durante la persecución, el presunto asaltante detonó un arma de fuego en repetidas ocasiones con la finalidad de inhibir al uniformado, pero en su intento de escapar tropezó y fue sometido por el uniformado.
Al practicarle una revisión preventiva al detenido, encontró entre sus ropas una pistola calibre 22, con cargador, sin cartuchos y 500 pesos en efectivo.
Por lo anterior, a petición de la parte afectada, el presunto responsable fue presentado ante la Agencia del Ministerio Público de la Coordinación Territorial de Seguridad Pública y Procuración de Justicia IZC-3 donde en las próximas horas se resolverá su situación jurídica.
Foto: Especial
