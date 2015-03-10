La hermosa cantante envió una petición escrita a la canciller alemana solicitando su apoyo respecto a la equidad de género

Gaga

Gaga también contribuye en la lucha contra el Sida, bajo la premisa de enseñar a las mujeres jóvenes los riesgos

Redacción

La hermosa Lady Gaga y otras celebridades enviaron una petición escrita a la canciller alemana Angela Merkel solicitando su apoyo respecto a la equidad de género.

La candente y exótica cantante estadunidense Lady Gaga, junto con otras treinta figuras públicas, solicitó por medio de una carta dirigida a la funcionaria, considerada la mujer más poderosa del mundo, la implementación de más avances globales hacia la igualdad de sexos en el Día Internacional de la Mujer.

Actrices como Meryl Streep y la hermosa cantante Beyoncé fueron algunas otras de las estrellas que unieron sus fuerzas y opiniones en el documento cuyo mensaje principal era ‘La pobreza es sexista’, ya que de acuerdo con ellas el sexo femenino recibe un trato desigual que no podrá erradicarse a menos que los líderes y ciudadanos mundiales trabajen juntos para lograr un cambio verdadero.

Debido a que Alemania preside este año el G7 (el grupo de los siete países más industrializados del mundo) la sensual cantante y el resto de las estrellas solicitantes, escribieron en la carta, que el G7 coloque en primera instancia la cooperación global para mejorar las condiciones de niñas y mujeres.

Parece que la famosa y bella intérprete de ‘Born this way’ realmente quiere ocasionar un cambio radical y positivo en el mundo a favor de las mujeres, que probablemente logrará, pues no por nada también es considerada por las revistas ‘Forbes’ y ‘Time’ como una de las personas más influyentes en nuestro planeta. ■

Números:

2008 es el año en que adquirió reconocimiento mundial por ‘The Fame’.

28 de marzo de 1986 es el día en que la rubia nació.

6 premios Grammy ha obtenido a lo largo de su exitosa carrera musical.

Foto: Especial

