Miguel Herrera lanzó lista de convocados ante Paraguay y Ecuador
Notimex
Miguel Herrera, técnico de la selección mexicana de futbol, dio a conocer la convocatoria entera para afrontar los partidos amistosos contra Paraguay y Ecuador.
Luego que en días pasados se conocieron los nombres de los “europeos”, este miércoles la Federación Mexicana de Futbol dio a conocer los nombres del resto de los elementos que participarán en dichos encuentros, en busca de conformar a las dos selecciones para jugar la Copa América y la Copa Oro de la Concacaf.
Elementos como Jürgen Damm (Pachuca), Javier Güemez (Tijuana) y Eduardo Herrera (Pumas), son las novedades de esta convocatoria, a la que regresó el mediocampista del León, José Juan “Gallito” Vázquez y el portero de Cruz Azul, José de Jesús Corona.
El llamado de “Chuy” Corona despeja ciertas diferencias que pudieron existir entre el “Piojo” Herrera y el arquero, luego que éste mostró su molestia por ser banca en la pasada Copa del Mundo Brasil 2014.
Cruz Azul con Corona, Julio César Domínguez y Francisco Javier “Maza” Rodríguez, y Tigres con Hugo Ayala, Jesús Dueñas y Jorge Torres Nilo, son los dos equipos con mayor aportación para estos dos cotejos.
México chocará contra Ecuador el 28 de marzo en el Memorial Coliseum, de Los Ángeles, California y después, el 31 del mismo mes enfrentará a Paraguay en el Arrowhead Stadium, de Kansas City, Missouri.
Después de algunos meses de pausa, está es la primera convocatoria del Tricolor en el año:
Porteros: Guillermo Ochoa y Jesús Corona.
Defensas: Julio César Domínguez, Francisco Javier Rodríguez, Hugo Ayala, Jorge Torres Nilo, Oswaldo Alanís, Paul Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete, Diego Reyes, Miguel Layún y Héctor Moreno.
Medios: Jesús Dueñas, José Juan Vázquez, Javier Güemez, Juan Carlos Medina, Jürgen Damm, Héctor Herrera, Jonathan dos Santos, Andrés Guardado y Jesús “Tecatito” Corona
Delanteros: Javier Hernández, Raúl Jiménez, Eduardo Herrera y Giovani dos Santos.
