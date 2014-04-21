Por Eugenio Zamorano

Estudiantes venezolanos advirtieron no ver un futuro claro debido a los enfrentamientos en su país

Gery Vereau

Estudiantes venezolanos advirtieron no ver un futuro claro debido a los enfrentamientos en su país

Estudiantes venezolanos advirtieron no ver un futuro claro debido a los enfrentamientos en su país

Nueva York.- Estudiantes universitarios venezolanos manifestaron que el futuro de millones de jóvenes se encuentra en la incertidumbre con el actual régimen que los gobierna. Los escolares externaron ayer su preocupación sobre el tema, en un encuentro con la comunidad Latina, en la iglesia Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en Manhattan.

“Cuando nos preguntan por qué estamos en las calles de Venezuela, lo que yo digo es que no sé si mañana voy

a tener trabajo para mi profesión, si mañana voy a poder tener una familia, si voy a prosperar porque la sociedad venezolana actual nos está quitando el futuro“, dijo Carlos Vargas, líder de la Universidad Católica ‘Andrés Bello’ de Venezuela.

Alfredo Graffe, de la misma institución, aseveró que el actual sistema de gobierno ha debilitado su base familiar porque seis de sus 10 primos se han visto obligados a emigrar de uno de los países petroleros

más ricos del mundo. En tanto Juan Requesens, líder de la Federación Estudiantil de la Universidad Central de Venezuela, aseguró que los alumnos quieren la paz y la prosperidad en su nación.

Foto: Especial

