La firma de la manzanita anunció el día de ayer de manera oficial, el lanzamiento de una segunda aplicación para el sistema operativo Android de su competidor Google.
Se trata de Move to iOS, disponible ya en la tienda virtual, Google Play, la utilidad básica de dicha herramienta es migrar la información entre dispositivos de ambas compañias sin que exista perdida de información y con las aplicaciones gratuitas o de paga que haya adquirido el usuario.
Move to iOS básicamente está diseñada para ayudar a los usuarios de Android a mudarse a un dispositivo apple de una forma práctica y amigable y viceversa con los usuarios de la manzanita.
Con Move to iOS es posible transferir contactos, historial de mensajes, fotografías, videos marcadores de navegadores, información de correo electrónico, calendarios, wallpapers, canciones y libros electrónicos; además de las aplicaciones.
Apple también lanzó una guía de apoyo para los usuarios de Android que quieran usar la aplicación.
Tras el lanzamiento de la aplicación, se viene la llegada de otra aplicación de Apple en Google Play y se trata de Apple Music que, según la misma compañía de Cupertino, llegará este mismo año a Android, aunque se desconoce la fecha exacta.
It’s going to be finish of mine day, except before finish I am reading this
enormous post to increase my knowledge.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is required to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive. Any suggestions or advice would be
greatly appreciated. Many thanks
Hello all, here every person is sharing such know-how, so it’s nice to read this
webpage, and I used to pay a quick visit this blog everyday.
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written much better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I will send this post to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme
of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say you’ve done a superb job with this.
In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Firefox.
Outstanding Blog!
Hi colleagues, good post and nice urging commented at this place, I am really enjoying by
these.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other
person’s web site link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do
similar in support of you.