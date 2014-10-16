La asociación Numbers lanzó una campaña xenófoba justo antes de las elecciones intermedias de noviembre
Redacción
Nueva York.- La asociación Numbers USA comenzó ayer una cruzada a través de comerciales para criticar a los congresistas y senadores que no hacen nada por detener el flujo de inmigrantes en el país.
Con un costo aproximado de un millón de dólares, el objetivo de esta organización es exhibir a los legisladores que no han actuado para frenar a las personas que cruzan sin papeles a Estados Unidos, justo a unas semanas de las elecciones intermedias de noviembre.
En sus anuncios se quejan de que los estadounidenses encuentran obstáculos para obtener un empleo, mientras que los inmigrantes obtienen una plaza de forma más fácil y rápida.
Aunque los integrantes de Numbers USA permanecen en el anonimato debido al régimen fiscal con el que operan, alegan ser apartidistas; un organismo que busca frenar la migración a Estados Unidos para que los estadounidenses tengan empleo.
Los anuncios se verán en 10 estados: Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire y Carolina del Norte.
Foto: Especial
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did
you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple
tweeks would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers
I like it when people get together and share views. Great blog, continue the good work!
Keep this going please, great job!
I got this site from my buddy who informed me regarding
this web page and now this time I am browsing this website and reading very informative posts at this time.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out
for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running off
the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if
this is a formatting issue or something to do with
web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough
for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as
you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
Post writing is also a excitement, if you know after that you can write otherwise it is
difficult to write.