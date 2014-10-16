Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

La asociación Numbers  lanzó una campaña xenófoba justo antes de las elecciones intermedias de noviembre

Xenofobia1

La asociación Numbers USA trata de llamar la atención de cara a las elecciones en los EU.

Redacción

Nueva York.- La asociación Numbers USA comenzó ayer una cruzada a través de comerciales para criticar a los congresistas y senadores que no hacen nada por detener el flujo de inmigrantes en el país.

Con un costo aproximado de un millón de dólares, el objetivo de esta organización es exhibir a los legisladores que no han actuado para frenar a las personas que cruzan sin papeles a Estados Unidos, justo a unas semanas de las elecciones intermedias de noviembre.

En sus anuncios se quejan de que los estadounidenses encuentran obstáculos para obtener un empleo, mientras que los inmigrantes obtienen una plaza de forma más fácil y rápida.

Aunque los integrantes de Numbers USA permanecen en el anonimato debido al régimen fiscal con el que operan, alegan ser apartidistas; un organismo que busca frenar la migración a Estados Unidos para que los estadounidenses tengan empleo.

Los anuncios se verán en 10 estados: Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire y Carolina del Norte.

Foto: Especial

