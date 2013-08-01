Una empresa publicó datos sobre los contenidos generados y transmitidos por diversos sitios, redes sociales y apps como Google y Facebook
México – Cada minuto se envían, alrededor del mundo, 204 millones de ‘e-mails’, se editan y suben 216 mil fotos en Instagram, se crean 571 nuevos sitios web, se suben 72 horas de video a Youtube y se realizan 2 millones de búsquedas en Google.
Un estudio de la firma de diseño Qmee calculó la actividad que se produce en Internet en un minuto como muestra de la inmensa cantidad de información que diversas plataformas, sitios, redes sociales y aplicaciones web generan en un instante del día.
De acuerdo con una infografía que contempla a las principales empresas, cuyas aplicaciones son utilizadas a diario por millones de usuarios, estas registran cifras de actividad exorbitantes en sólo 60 segundos.
Foto: Especial
