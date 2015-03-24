Con el objetivo de representar la Pasión de Cristo, fieles católicos se organizan para actuar en Passaic
Edison Esparza
Nueva Jersey.- La tradición y fe de los católicos en la Semana Mayor de la Cuaresma, se sentirá con mayor fuerza con la representación del llamado “Viacrucis” (Camino de la cruz), una celebración muy enraizada en México que se llevará a cabo, el viernes 3 de Abril del presente año a partir del mediodía, en Passaic, donde el 70 % de sus residentes son de origen azteca.
Para la ocasión y por cuarto año consecutivo, el comité pro-organización de la iglesia Saint Mary’s, presidida por Leo Azcue desde hace tres meses ha ensayado todos los domingos de 2 de la tarde a 6 de la noche, en el Hall (salón) de la misma iglesia, ubicada en el 161 Market St, para que todo salga a la perfección.
”Las casi 40 personas que participamos aquí en la representación nos costeamos todos los gastos, lo hacemos porque queremos mantener nuestra devoción y respeto a los momentos que Jesús entregó y sufrió por nosotros y porque además hay que sentirnos como en nuestra tierra, donde es toda una costumbre anual”, dijo.
Agregó que el viernes 3 de abril, primero se oficiará la misa, por parte del padre Edgar y luego todos los feligreses, los acompañarán en el recorrido que contempla ocho calles.
“En cada bloque se realizan las respectivas estaciones, con las demostraciones en vivo de las caídas del señor con la cruz, “ afirmó Leo Azcue.
Detalló además que está agradecido de ver que cada hay más personas dispuestas a participar con ellos en su grupo y ver crecer el sentimiento y la devoción de parte de los mexicanos y la comunidad católica en general.
“Es una forma especial de sentir en parte el dolor que Dios pasó, todo porque nosotros dis- frutemos de las maravillas que creó para los seres humanos. Es una celebración especial porque es una de las pocas representaciones que se realizan totalmente en vivo”, finalizó.
Foto: Edison Esparza
Link exchange is nothing else except it is simply placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar for you.
I need to to thank you for this fantastic read!! I absolutely loved every little bit of it.
I have got you book-marked to look at new stuff
you post…
Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you
wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with
some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other
than that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read.
I’ll definitely be back.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find
nearly all of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content for you? I
wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write related
to here. Again, awesome site!
Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my blog so
i came to go back the choose?.I am trying to find issues to improve my website!I guess
its good enough to use a few of your ideas!!
I am actually delighted to read this website posts which includes lots of helpful data, thanks for providing such statistics.
Magnificent website. Lots of helpful information here. I am sending it
to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks on your effort!
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers
and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Appreciating the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you present.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed
material. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to
my Google account.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m now not certain whether this submit is written via him as
nobody else know such unique about my problem. You’re amazing!
Thanks!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely impressed
to read all at alone place.
Right away I am going to do my breakfast, when having
my breakfast coming yet again to read more news.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
For newest information you have to visit the web and on web I
found this web page as a finest website for newest updates.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really understand what you are talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please also consult with my web site =).
We may have a link change contract between us
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet viewers,
its really really good paragraph on building up new weblog.