Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Con el objetivo de representar la Pasión de Cristo, fieles católicos se organizan para actuar en Passaic

Viacrusis1

Decenas de fieles católicos asisten al evento que ya lleva cuatro años haciéndose en la ciudad

Edison Esparza

Nueva Jersey.- La tradición y fe de los católicos en la Semana Mayor de la Cuaresma, se sentirá con mayor fuerza con la representación del llamado “Viacrucis” (Camino de la cruz), una celebración muy enraizada en México que se llevará a cabo, el viernes 3 de Abril del presente año a partir del mediodía, en Passaic, donde el 70 % de sus residentes son de origen azteca.

Captura de pantalla 2015-03-23 a las 20.45.10Para la ocasión y por cuarto año consecutivo, el comité pro-organización de la iglesia Saint Mary’s, presidida por Leo Azcue desde hace tres meses ha ensayado todos los domingos de 2 de la tarde a 6 de la noche, en el Hall (salón) de la misma iglesia, ubicada en el 161 Market St, para que todo salga a la perfección.

”Las casi 40 personas que participamos aquí en la representación nos costeamos todos los gastos, lo hacemos porque queremos mantener nuestra devoción y respeto a los momentos que Jesús entregó y sufrió por nosotros y porque además hay que sentirnos como en nuestra tierra, donde es toda una costumbre anual”, dijo.

Agregó que el viernes 3 de abril, primero se oficiará la misa, por parte del padre Edgar y luego todos los feligreses, los acompañarán en el recorrido que contempla ocho calles.

“En cada bloque se realizan las respectivas estaciones, con las demostraciones en vivo de las caídas del señor con la cruz, “ afirmó Leo Azcue.

Detalló además que está agradecido de ver que cada hay más personas dispuestas a participar con ellos en su grupo y ver crecer el sentimiento y la devoción de parte de los mexicanos y la comunidad católica en general.

“Es una forma especial de sentir en parte el dolor que Dios pasó, todo porque nosotros dis- frutemos de las maravillas que creó para los seres humanos. Es una celebración especial porque es una de las pocas representaciones que se realizan totalmente en vivo”, finalizó.

Captura de pantalla 2015-03-23 a las 20.44.58

Foto: Edison Esparza

