Un hombre de la tercera edad, llegó a una institución del IMSS con un fuerte dolor en el estómago y pecho
Redacción
Coahuila.- Un viejito de 80 años de edad, salió de su casa con un fuerte dolor en el pecho y acompañado con dos de sus familiares, llegaron a una clínica del estado de Coahuila, con la intención de salir de pie, pero se fue de ese lugar en un ataúd.
Roberto Villegas se encontraba muy a gusto en su casa localizada en el ejido La Gamuza, de esa misma entidad, pero de pronto comenzó a quejarse de un intenso dolor en el estómago y parte del pecho, síntomas que correspondían a un preinfarto, según sus familiares.
Para no perder más tiempo Teresa Villegas, hermana de Roberto y otro pariente lo auxiliaron de inmediato y lo subieron a un vehículo.
Hicieron el urgente traslado a la clínica 3 del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) en Ramos Arizpe.
Con su aguda molestia el hombre de la tercera edad, aguantó en la sala de espera durante cuatro largas horas sin que nadie le hiciera caso.
Según versiones de la familia, fueron de los primeros en arribar a esa institución, alrededor de las 06:00 de la mañana, del día miércoles.
La gente empezó a llegar y los derechohabientes se acumulaban en el lugar, ya que la institución no trabajó ni lunes ni martes.
Su compañera de infancia exigía a las recepcionistas que lo atendieran cuanto antes, que era una urgencia, pero las empleadas sólo decían que primero se revisaba a los que tenían cita y que esperarán su turno.
En punto de las 10:00 de la mañana el señor Villegas comenzó su agonía.
Gritaron sus acompañantes, y entonces sí los paramédicos le quisieron dar los primeros auxilios, pero ya era demasiado tarde para él.
Sólo determinaron que había fallecido de un infarto, minutos después de las 10 de la mañana, y que ya nada se podía hacer.
Muy enfadados, los familiares de la víctima denunciaron la ineficiencia y negligencia de todo el personal de ese hospital y lo acusan de haber provocado su muerte.
Foto: Especial
