Por César Fabián Perez

Un hombre de la tercera edad, llegó a una institución del IMSS con un fuerte dolor en el estómago y pecho

13-principal-especial

LUGAR DEL DECESO. Roberto Villegas pereció en una de las áreas de esa institución.

Redacción

Coahuila.- Un viejito de 80 años de edad, salió de su casa con un fuerte dolor en el pecho y acompañado con dos de sus familiares, llegaron a una clínica del estado de Coahuila, con la intención de salir de pie, pero se fue de ese lugar en un ataúd.

Sin título-2

Roberto Villegas se encon­traba muy a gusto en su casa localizada en el ejido La Gamuza, de esa misma entidad, pero de pronto comenzó a quejarse de un intenso dolor en el estómago y parte del pecho, síntomas que correspondían a un preinfarto, según sus familiares.

Para no perder más tiempo Teresa Villegas, hermana de Ro­berto y otro pariente lo auxilia­ron de inmediato y lo subieron a un vehículo.

Hicieron el urgente traslado a la clínica 3 del Instituto Mexi­cano del Seguro Social (IMSS) en Ramos Arizpe.

Con su aguda molestia el hombre de la tercera edad, aguantó en la sala de espera durante cuatro largas horas sin que nadie le hiciera caso.

Según versiones de la fa­milia, fueron de los primeros en arribar a esa institución, alrede­dor de las 06:00 de la mañana, del día miércoles.

La gente empezó a llegar y los derechohabientes se acu­mulaban en el lugar, ya que la institución no trabajó ni lunes ni martes.

Su compañera de infancia exigía a las recepcionistas que lo atendieran cuanto antes, que era una urgencia, pero las em­pleadas sólo decían que primero se revisaba a los que tenían cita y que esperarán su turno.

En punto de las 10:00 de la mañana el señor Villegas comenzó su agonía.

Gritaron sus acompañantes, y entonces sí los paramédicos le quisieron dar los primeros auxilios, pero ya era demasiado tarde para él.

Sólo determinaron que había fallecido de un infarto, minutos después de las 10 de la mañana, y que ya nada se podía hacer.

Muy enfadados, los familia­res de la víctima denunciaron la ineficiencia y negligencia de todo el personal de ese hospital y lo acusan de haber provocado su muerte.

Foto: Especial

