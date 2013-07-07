Concede Corte amplios poderes a NSA
Por: Notimex
Washington.- Una Corte estadunidense de vigilancia ha concedido amplios poderes de espionaje a la Agencia de Seguridad Nacional (NSA) para que cumpla su función de recolectar información de inteligencia, informó hoy el diario The New York Times.
Mediante más de una docena de decisiones clasificadas, la Corte de Vigilancia de Inteligencia Extranjera (FISA), conocida como Corte FISA, con 11 miembros, ha creado una serie de leyes que permite a la NSA reunir datos sobre estadounidenses.
El objetivo del espionaje no se limita a sospechosos de terrorismo, sino también personas potencialmente involucradas en proliferación nuclear, espionaje y ciberataques, puntualizó.
Las decisiones, algunas de casi más de cien páginas, muestran que la Corte ha evaluado regularmente amplias preguntas constitucionales y establecido importantes precedentes judiciales, sin casi someterse al escrutinio público, señaló.
Los jueces de la FISA permitirán que la NSA analice las comunicaciones de los estadunidenses para rastrear a posibles terroristas, puntualizó el diario.
A diferencia de la Suprema Corte, la Corte FISA solo escucha casos de un sólo lado, que es el gobierno, y sus conclusiones casi nunca se divulgan al público, indicó The New York Times.
Foto: Especial
