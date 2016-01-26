El delantero del Barcelona presumió en su Facebook al nuevo integrante de su familia: un hermoso perrito que le regaló su esposa Antonella Roccuzzo.
La fotografía fue acompañada con la siguiente frase:
“Nuevo integrante de mi familia!!! 🐶 Gracias amor por este regalo hermoso”. La publicación ya cuenta con más de 725 mil me gusta en la red social.
Al parecer la raza de la nueva mascota de Messi es el Dogo de Burdeos, una raza de perro de origen francés.
El Barcelona recibirá en Nou camp al ‘Atléti’ en el próximo sábado 30 de enero, con quienes comparte el liderato del campeonato con 48 puntos a falta de 17 jornadas y un partido pendiente de los catalanes.
