Si viajarás a México recuerda que existe el programa que auxilia a los migrantes que vuelven a su tierra
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Durante el fin de año miles de mexicanos regresarán a su país de origen para convivir con su familia y reencontrarse con las costumbres y tradiciones que nos hacen ser únicos.
El camino que tienen que recorrer los migrantes mexicanos a veces es tortuoso y suelen ser víctimas de extorsión o de abusos de la autoridad.
De esta forma nace el programa paisano que tiene como objetivo principal instrumentar acciones de mejoramiento de los servicios públicos federales en las fronteras, puertos marítimos y aeropuertos internacionales del país.
En este sentido, el programa gubernamental también es informativo; en las carpas colocadas en las carreteras de todo el país se pueden documentar sobre sus derechos y obligaciones al ingresar al país como ciudadanos nacionales.
Algunas de las recomendaciones que brinda la guía del paisano es planear tu viaje, revisar tu vehículo, checar que tu equipo de emergencia esté completo, viajar de día y descansar 15 minutos cada 200 kilómetros de viaje.
En cuanto a los documentos que se precisan para viajar en la autopista no se olviden de tener en forma el permiso de importación de tu vehículo con el holograma correspondiente pegado al parabrisas, la licencia de conducir (de México) vigente, documentos que acrediten tu calidad migratoria y por último es importante que sepas que es obligatorio contar con un seguro de daños a terceros para realizar viajes en carretera.
En este sentido, si eres víctima de cualquier percance pide auxilio al 088 desde tu celular, protege el lugar colocando señales para que los demás conductores se percaten del accidente y comunícate de inmediatamente a la agencia del seguro de tu auto, si hay lesionados, no los muevas, espera los servicios de emergencia.
Por último te recomendamos que si sufres alguna anomalía en tu viaje, de inmediato levantes la denuncia a la línea del migrante, pues todos los servidores públicos tienen obligación de atenderte en forma respetuosa y gratuita. Toda autoridad o persona que haga mal uso de sus funciones puede ser sancionada por la justicia.
Números:
72% creció el número de paisanos que han cruzado por la frontera de Chihuahua.
13 millones de mexicanos vivían en EU durante 2013 según un estudio de la ONU.
Foto: Especial
