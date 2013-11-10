Cruz Azul contra Toluca y León ante Morelia destacan en los cuartos de final de la Liguilla
Redacción
Con el empate de este domingo ante Pumas (2-2), Cruz Azul cayó al cuarto puesto general; con este duelo terminó la fase regular del Apertura 2013 de la Liga MX, por lo que quedaron definidos los duelos para los cuartos de final de la Liguilla, los cuales se jugarán a partir del siguiente 23 de noviembre.
América, Santos, León, ‘La Maquina’, Toluca, Morelia, Querétaro y Tigres, en este orden, son los clasificados y disputarán el campeonato del futbol mexicano.
Por lo que los ‘playoffs’ se jugarán así:
América vs Tigres
Santos vs Querétaro
León vs Morelia
Cruz Azul vs Toluca
Foto: Especial
