Por César Fabián Perez

Cruz Azul contra Toluca y León ante Morelia destacan en los cuartos de final de la Liguilla

2013_8_9_8RZjFLhGeiHNgDwCBEU9Y1

La Liguilla comenzará a partir del próximo 23 de noviembre.

Redacción

Con el empate de este domingo ante Pumas (2-2), Cruz Azul cayó al cuarto puesto general; con este duelo terminó la fase regular del Apertura 2013 de la Liga MX, por lo que quedaron definidos los duelos para los cuartos de final de la Liguilla, los cuales se jugarán a partir del siguiente 23 de noviembre.

América, Santos, León, ‘La Maquina’, Toluca, Morelia, Querétaro y Tigres, en este orden, son los clasificados y disputarán el campeonato del futbol mexicano.

Por lo que los ‘playoffs’ se jugarán así:

América vs Tigres

Santos vs Querétaro

León vs Morelia

Cruz Azul vs Toluca

Foto: Especial

 

