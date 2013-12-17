Darvin Chávez es uno de los jugadores que se integrarían al ‘Rebaño Sagrado’

Redacción

Guadalajara.- Chivas aún no cierra la cartera, pues confía en incorporar a alguien más de cara al Torneo Clausura 2014 de la Liga MX, señaló el director deportivo, Francisco Palencia.

“Tenemos oportunidad el día de mañana con el Draft de tratar de traer a alguien más, o alguna oportunidad que surja por ahí, pero dentro del círculo de gente que queremos, por lo que no vamos a improvisar”, advirtió.

Palencia no quiso dar a conocer más detalles sobre los elementos en los que estaría interesado el ‘Rebaño Sagrado’, ya que son futbolistas que tienen equipo y se debe tratar por las vías correspondientes.

“Nombres no porque todos esos jugadores que están por ahí todavía pertenecen a algún club, tienen contrato vigente y no me parece ético hablar de quién podemos traer”, estableció, aunque se rumora fuertemente la incorporación de Darvin Chávez, defensa de Monterrey.

Descarta a Salcido

Finalmente, sobre toda la situación que se vivió con el defensa Carlos Salcido, de quien se manejó era uno de los refuerzos, explicó que fue algo que se hizo más grande de lo que realmente fue.

“Se magnificaron las cosas, sí había negociaciones, pero de momento no estamos metidos de lleno en ese tema, por lo que una vez que se empezó a magnificar, todo esto se quedó de lado, fue un malentendido totalmente, pero en este momento estamos en paz las dos directivas”, aclaró.

Fichajes concretados

Chivas de Guadalajara presentó este martes a los defensas Jair Pereira y Carlos Gerardo Rodríguez, además del mediocampista Israel Castro.

Foto: Mexsport