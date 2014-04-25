Sería en el Apertura 2014 cuando el ex técnico de la selección asuma las riendas del cuadro hidalguense
Redacción
Será en Apertura 2014, cuando José Manuel ‘Chepo’ de la Torre vuelva a dirigir. Un medio de circulación nacional informó que será el nuevo técnico de Pachuca en sustitución de Enrique ‘Ojitos’ Meza.
Añadió que ‘Chepo’ firmará un contrato por un año; y que por respeto a ‘Ojitos’ será presentado al término del actual torneo, en el cual ‘Tuzos’ aún puede clasificar a la Liguilla.
El medio argumenta que la relación entre Enrique Meza y Pachuca se deterioró por la mala racha del equipo que tiene en la cuerda floja su clasificación a la ‘Fiesta Grande’.
Lo cual llevó al dueño del equipo, Jesús Martínez, a criticar el accionar del conjunto hidalguense.
Por lo que José Manuel de la Torre asumirá las
riendas del equipo, tras su paso fallido con la selección mexicana. Su paso por la liga mexicana de futbol ha sido sobresaliente, incluso ha obtenidos dos títulos, uno con Chivas y otro con Toluca.
Foto: Especial
