Vencieron apenas a Trinidad y Tobago
Notimex
México.- Pese al sufrido triunfo por 1-0 sobre Trinidad y Tobago y de haber conseguido el boleto a semifinales de la Copa Oro 2013, la Selección de México no levanta y volvió a ofrecer una discreta actuación, criticó hoy la prensa local.
“Se enredó”, tituló el diario especializado “Esto”, en un partido en el que a la selección nacional “le costó mucho trabajo”, y el cual se realizó en el estadio Georgia Dome, de Atlanta.
“A unos minutos del final, Raúl Jiménez consiguió el gol de la diferencia frente a Trinidad y Tobago, lo que le permite al Tri acceder a semifinales de la Copa Oro 2013”, en la que enfrentará a Panamá, por lo que “es tiempo de revancha para la selección mexicana”.
La sección “Cancha”, del “Reforma”, destacó que un triunfo como el conseguido la víspera por el combinado “azteca”, sufrido y a pocos minutos del final, “Así no sabe”.
Agrega: “Avanza el Tri, pero sin convencer”, “Churro… y ‘semi'” y “Apenas… de manera angustiante y escurridiza, como entró el tiro de Raúl Jiménez, el Tri se metió a semifinales de la Copa Oro al ganar 1-0 a Trinidad y Tobago”.
En tanto, “Adrenalina”, del periódico “Excelsior”, calificó de “Triunfo mezquino” el conseguido en Atlanta, donde tuvo que aparecer Jiménez para “salvar otro partido gris del Tri”, en el que “bastó un destello”.
La sección deportiva de “El Universal” comentó que “A duras penas clasifica el Tri a semifinales”, partido en el cual “la supuesta mayor jerarquía del Tri jamás apareció y a duras penas logró salvar el obstáculo trinitario”; mientras, el diario especializado “Récord” indicó que “De milagro, a ‘semis'”.
Finalmente, “Milenio”, de “La Afición”, publicó en su portada que el cuadro que dirige José Manuel de la Torre “Resolvió tarde”, aunque “el Tri ofreció su mejor partido en la Copa Oro ante Trinidad y Tobago, pero lo finiquitó a seis minutos del final; el miércoles enfrentará a Panamá en ‘semis’.
Foto: Especial
