En partido de ‘ida’ de la final de la Concacaf Liga de Campeones, ‘La Máquina’ y ‘Diablos’ no se hacen daño
Ciudad de México.- En partido intenso y jugado bajo la lluvia, Cruz Azul y Toluca empatan a cero goles en duelo de ‘ida’ de la final de la Concacaf Liga de Campeones; el de ‘vuelta’ se jugará el próximo miércoles.
Fue un encuentro que resultó muy cerrado en el inicio, debido a la desconfianza de los jugadores por el estado de la cancha totalmente mojada.
Sobre el final del primer tiempo ambos equipos tomaron confianza y cerraron con llegadas sobre los marcos, incluso a Cruz Azul le anularon un gol al minuto 37, por fuera de lugar de Marco Fabián.
Toluca por su parte cerró con una oportunidad, pero el arquero Guillermo Allison logró tapar con el pie izquierdo el contraremate del paraguayo Pablo Velázquez.
Para el segundo tiempo, el conjunto capitalino fue el que trató de ir más al frente, pero no pudo reflejarlo en el marcador, en parte gracias a Talavera, quien se agrandó e hizo un par de atajadas a bocajarro, con lo que evitó que su escuadra remara contra la corriente en la ‘vuelta’.
El trabajo del silbante Roberto García Orozco fue regular, por Cruz Azul amonestó a Gerardo Torrado, mientras por Diablos hizo lo propio con Miguel Ponce, Antonio Río, Isaac Brizuela y Pablo Velázquez, a quien le perdonó la tarjeta roja por dura entrada.
Alineaciones:
Cruz Azul.- Guillermo Allison, Gerardo Flores, Alejandro Castro, Emanuel Loeschbor, Julio César Domínguez, Rogelio Chávez, Gerardo Torrado, Marco Fabián, Mariano Pavone (Christian Giménez, 66), Mauro Formica (Achille Emana, 66) y Joao Rojas (Pablo Barrera, 80). DT Luis Fernando Tena.
Toluca.- Alfredo Talavera, Francisco Gamboa, Paulo da Silva, Miguel Ponce, Aaron Galindo, Antonio Ríos, Wilson Tiago, Carlos Esquivel (Óscar Rojas, 90), Juan Manuel Salgueiro, Isaac Brizuela (Edgar Benítez, 84) y Pablo Velázquez. DT José Saturnino Cardozo.
Foto: Mexsport
