Las lluvias que comenzaron ayer por la noche en Nueva York pueden ser acompañadas con heladas

De acuerdo con reportes meteorológicos para hoy, las lluvias que comenzaron ayer por la noche en Nueva York pueden ser acompañadas con heladas.

Expertos también informaron que además de las precipitaciones pluviales se esperan fuertes vientos de hasta 60 millas por hora.

Hasta el momento Manhattan, Bronx y Yonkers son las áreas donde mayor cantidad de lluvia se ha registrado; las tormentas también pueden afectar el área de Hudson Valley y al norte de Nueva Jersey, en especial la zona costera.

Ante las severas inundaciones, la MTA informó que ya ha realizado limpieza y desagüe, en tanto el departamento de emergencias implementó rutas alternas de transporte para dar el servicio a los usuarios; también recomiendan salir con horas de anticipación.

También informan que alrededor de 300 vuelos han sido cancelados debido a las lluvias registradas; se tiene previsto que estas condiciones climáticas perduren hasta el próximo jueves.

