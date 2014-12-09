Las lluvias que comenzaron ayer por la noche en Nueva York pueden ser acompañadas con heladas
Redacción
De acuerdo con reportes meteorológicos para hoy, las lluvias que comenzaron ayer por la noche en Nueva York pueden ser acompañadas con heladas.
Expertos también informaron que además de las precipitaciones pluviales se esperan fuertes vientos de hasta 60 millas por hora.
Hasta el momento Manhattan, Bronx y Yonkers son las áreas donde mayor cantidad de lluvia se ha registrado; las tormentas también pueden afectar el área de Hudson Valley y al norte de Nueva Jersey, en especial la zona costera.
Ante las severas inundaciones, la MTA informó que ya ha realizado limpieza y desagüe, en tanto el departamento de emergencias implementó rutas alternas de transporte para dar el servicio a los usuarios; también recomiendan salir con horas de anticipación.
También informan que alrededor de 300 vuelos han sido cancelados debido a las lluvias registradas; se tiene previsto que estas condiciones climáticas perduren hasta el próximo jueves.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first visit at this website, and
piece of writing is really fruitful for me, keep up posting these posts.
I pay a visit each day some blogs and sites to read posts, except this
web site presents feature based posts.
Good day I am so grateful I found your web site, I really found you
by error, while I was searching on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to
say cheers for a remarkable post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I
don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added
in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
It’s nearly impossible to find experienced people about this topic, but you
seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks