La agrupación realizó una producción discográfica combinando música regional, la cual se estrenará el próximo verano

Losdeabajo

La banda fue fundada en 1992, en la Ciudad de México.

Notimex

La banda mexicana Los de Abajo, prepara el lanzamiento en México de su más reciente producción discográfica, titulada ‘Mariachi beat’, la cual ya dieron a conocer en Europa.

Yocu Arellano, baterista de la agrupación, detalló que el material saldrá en formato digital y físico en verano próximo, además de que están muy contentos con los resultados obtenidos de la placa editada en Reino Unido, España y Alemania.

“Hace unos días el disco de fusión mexicana, con mariachi y rock, ganó el Premio al Mejor Disco de Música Latina, de acuerdo con el periódico británico ‘The Guardian’”, comentó emocionado.

El músico señaló que ‘Mariachi beat’ es un álbum artístico para gen- te que gusta de la buena música.

“Con este trabajo queremos dejar huella”, dijo.

“Esto es muy importante para nosotros y como creemos que el disco tiene aún mucho que dar, en julio emprenderemos la gira más grande que hemos hecho, pasará por Europa, así como por norteamérica”, agregó.

Para finalizar, el baterista mencionó que comprometidos con la sociedad, Los de Abajo tienen programada una gira por universidades del este de Estados Unidos, donde, del 13 al 26 de abril, ofrecerán pláticas sobre el entorno que se vive actualmente en México. ■

Foto: Especial

