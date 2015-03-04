La agrupación realizó una producción discográfica combinando música regional, la cual se estrenará el próximo verano
Notimex Follow @Diariodemexusa
La banda mexicana Los de Abajo, prepara el lanzamiento en México de su más reciente producción discográfica, titulada ‘Mariachi beat’, la cual ya dieron a conocer en Europa.
Yocu Arellano, baterista de la agrupación, detalló que el material saldrá en formato digital y físico en verano próximo, además de que están muy contentos con los resultados obtenidos de la placa editada en Reino Unido, España y Alemania.
“Hace unos días el disco de fusión mexicana, con mariachi y rock, ganó el Premio al Mejor Disco de Música Latina, de acuerdo con el periódico británico ‘The Guardian’”, comentó emocionado.
El músico señaló que ‘Mariachi beat’ es un álbum artístico para gen- te que gusta de la buena música.
“Con este trabajo queremos dejar huella”, dijo.
“Esto es muy importante para nosotros y como creemos que el disco tiene aún mucho que dar, en julio emprenderemos la gira más grande que hemos hecho, pasará por Europa, así como por norteamérica”, agregó.
Para finalizar, el baterista mencionó que comprometidos con la sociedad, Los de Abajo tienen programada una gira por universidades del este de Estados Unidos, donde, del 13 al 26 de abril, ofrecerán pláticas sobre el entorno que se vive actualmente en México. ■
Foto: Especial
That is really interesting, You’re an excessively skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look ahead to in the hunt for more of your magnificent post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
I am really inspired along with your writing talents as well as with the layout
on your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to
look a nice blog like this one today..
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Hurrah! After all I got a weblog from where I can genuinely obtain useful data concerning my study and knowledge.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she maintains the thought of a user
in his/her brain that how a user can know it. So that’s why this article is perfect.
Thanks!
Hi, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this post. It was inspiring.
Keep on posting!
Hurrah, that’s what I was seeking for, what a stuff!
present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this site.
Awesome post.
I think this is one of the most vital information for
me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The web site style is
great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of
clever work and reporting! Keep up the fantastic
works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.