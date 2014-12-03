Alejandro Fernández y Banda MS, los más sonados del año
Notimex
Alejandro Fernández, Zoé y Banda MS, entre otros artistas, encabezan la lista “Year in Music 2014”, que Spotify pone a disposición de los usuarios.
La plataforma digital ofrece este recuento anual que da a conocer a los artistas y canciones más escuchados en todo el mundo, por más de 50 millones de usuarios quienes sumaron más de siete mil millones de horas de música escuchada.
En México, “Year in music 2014” revela que cinco de los 10 artistas más escuchados son talentos nacionales dentro de los cuales destacan artistas del género regional mexicano como Banda MS, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda, quien ocupa la cuarta posición de la lista, superando a artistas como Shakira y Calvin Harris.
También aparecen nombres de bandas y artistas emblemáticos como Zoé y Alejandro Fernández, quienes ocupan la séptima y décima posición respectivamente, se informó en un comunicado.
De manera adicional, la lista reveló las canciones favoritas de los mexicanos, en donde “Happy”, de Pharrell Williams se llevó la corona de ‘streams’ seguida de “Bailando”, de Enrique Iglesias; “Summer” de Calvin Harris y “Dark horse”, de Katy Perry.
Por su parte, Calle 13 se convirtió en el artista más compartido en redes sociales con su canción “Ojos color Sol”, mientras que el cantante más escuchado a nivel mundial fue Ed Sheeran.
Cabe destacar que este año se crearon más de 733 millones de “playlists” en Spotify.
Foto: Notimex.
You made some really good points there. I looked on the
net for additional information about the issue and found most
individuals will go along with your views on this site.
This article is actually a fastidious one it assists new internet users,
who are wishing for blogging.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was
just wondering if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you
can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very much appreciated.
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always exciting to read through articles from other
authors and practice something from their sites.
I am curious to find out what blog system you’re working with?
I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safe.
Do you have any solutions?
My brother recommended I might like this web site.
He was entirely right. This post truly made my day.
You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Someone necessarily help to make critically posts I’d state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page
and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this
particular post incredible. Excellent activity!
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will eventually
come back in the foreseeable future. I want to encourage continue
your great work, have a nice weekend!
I all the time used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of internet thus from now I
am using net for content, thanks to web.