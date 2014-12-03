Por Miguel Villegas

Alejandro Fernández y Banda MS, los más sonados del año

Este año se crearon más de 733 millones de “playlists” en Spotify.

Notimex

Alejandro Fernández, Zoé y Banda MS, entre otros artistas, encabezan la lista “Year in Music 2014”, que Spotify pone a disposición de los usuarios.

La plataforma digital ofrece este recuento anual que da a conocer a los artistas y canciones más escuchados en todo el mundo, por más de 50 millones de usuarios quienes sumaron más de siete mil millones de horas de música escuchada.

En México, “Year in music 2014” revela que cinco de los 10 artistas más escuchados son talentos nacionales dentro de los cuales destacan artistas del género regional mexicano como Banda MS, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda, quien ocupa la cuarta posición de la lista, superando a artistas como Shakira y Calvin Harris.

También aparecen nombres de bandas y artistas emblemáticos como Zoé y Alejandro Fernández, quienes ocupan la séptima y décima posición respectivamente, se informó en un comunicado.

De manera adicional, la lista reveló las canciones favoritas de los mexicanos, en donde “Happy”, de Pharrell Williams se llevó la corona de ‘streams’ seguida de “Bailando”, de Enrique Iglesias; “Summer” de Calvin Harris y “Dark horse”, de Katy Perry.

Por su parte, Calle 13 se convirtió en el artista más compartido en redes sociales con su canción “Ojos color Sol”, mientras que el cantante más escuchado a nivel mundial fue Ed Sheeran.

Cabe destacar que este año se crearon más de 733 millones de “playlists” en Spotify.

Foto: Notimex.

