Un comando armado asesinó a los habitantes de una vivienda y luego le prendió fuego a su casa; una mujer sobrevivió
Redacción
Azoyú.- Un grupo de al menos ocho personas fuertemente armadas, ingresó a una vivienda para incendiarla después de disparar contra sus tres ocupantes, y matar a dos.
El hecho ocurrió en la comunidad de Arcelia del Progreso en el municipio de Azoyú, al sureste de Guerrero. Según versiones de los vecinos, los sicarios llegaron al domicilio y dispararon contra una pareja y un menor de edad, que se encontraban en la casa.
La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) dio a conocer que mediante una llamada anónima se reportó el acontecimiento al servicio de emergencia alrededor de las 8:00 horas.
Cuando arribaron los elementos de seguridad, fue necesario llamar al cuerpo de bomberos pues la casa estaba en llamas y dentro, se escuchaban los gritos de una mujer que pedía auxilio y estaba herida de bala de grueso calibre.
Tras apagar el fuego, se descubrió el cuerpo calcinado de un hombre con varios impactos mismo que fue identificado como Jorge, de 45 años.
También se localizó el cadáver de una niña de diez años de nombre Maribel, quien murió de un disparo en la cabeza. La única sobreviviente fue Doña Jovita, de 34 años de edad, quien presentaba cuatro impactos de fusible de asalto AR-15 en la pierna derecha.
Se identificó como la madre de la menor muerta previo a ser trasladada a un hospital para su inmediata atención. Las autoridades no precisaron el móvil del ataque armado, sin embargo dijeron que se investigará al respecto y mantendrán una especial vigilancia en el nosocomio, pues la agresión no tenía la intención de dejar a alguien con vida.
Por esta razón, los oficiales no descartan que los criminales hagan acto de presencia en el centro médico para terminar con su cometido inicial.
Hasta el cierre de esta edición, la dama no había rendido declaraciones respecto a los hechos; un sondeo entre los aledaños a la zona de la agresión, reveló que los fallecidos no tenían problemas con nadie ni se mostraban agresivos.
Serán las autoridades quienes determinen la razón que generó el ataque.
Foto: Especial
