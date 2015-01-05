Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Este hábito familiar genera un vínculo especial con los menores por lo que es importante que se mantenga

Reyes

Los tutores que tienen críos mayores de 12 años deben hablar con ellos para mantener la costumbre.

Redacción

Puebla.- Los padres de familia que tengan hijos mayores de 12 años deben mantener la tradición de los Reyes Magos, ya que genera un vínculo especial con los menores, recomendó la investigadora de la Facultad de Educación de la Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla (UPAEP), Caridad Estenoz Carrasco.

La académica del centro de estudios poblano dijo que la mercadotecnia y la influencia estadounidense de Santa Claus llevan a que se ignore el significado real de que los Reyes Magos traigan un regalo.

“Si se acerca al niño y se le explica lo que significa, del por qué se pone un Nacimiento y llevarlo a esa parte sensible y espiritual. Lo importante es el diálogo con los hijos por medio de los cuentos conducirlos a todas estas cosas y quitarles la exposición comercial”, acotó la investigadora social.

Estenoz Carrasco también puntualizó que los papás que tienen hijos de 12 años en adelante deben hablar con ellos de esta tradición.

“Se puede llegar a un acuerdo, que de cualquier manera cada 6 de enero va a encontrar algo especial, es decir, que llegará una sorpresa, lo importante es que no pierda esa ilusión, ya que eso permite una mayor cercanía con los padres”, aseguró la investigadora.

Finalmente, la profesora de la UPAEP enfatizó en que no es nada más decirle la verdad al menor y evitarse el gasto, se debe aprovechar ese momento, que puede ser un poco difícil para los infantes, pues esta tradición genera y establece un vínculo alrededor de un gran acontecimiento.

Foto: Cuartoscuro

