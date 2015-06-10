¿Conoces a Las Patronas?
Autorretrato, mexicanos en NY
Por Rodrigo Borja
Cerca de Córdoba, en Veracruz, existe un pequeño pueblo llamado La Patrona. Seguramente a muchos de ustedes, al escuchar este nombre, se les llenen los ojos de lágrimas. En este pueblo, situado junto a las vías del ferrocarril, la pobreza campea a sus anchas, como en tantos otros pueblos de México. Pero, un grupo de mujeres lo convierten en un lugar muy especial. Son las llamadas Patronas. ¿Ya las recordaste?
Hace veinte años, dos mujeres de este sitio, regresaban a su casa tras comprar un poco de pan y leche para la cena. Para llegar a su hogar tenían que cruzar las vías del tren. Pero en ese momento, el tren comenzó a pasar y se detuvieron a un lado. De repente, un hombre que venía encaramado en un vagón les gritó: “Madrecita, tengo hambre”. Ellas no supieron cómo reaccionar y el hombre se alejó con el tren en marcha. Dos vagones después, otro hombre les gritó lo mismo y se alejó.
Entonces supieron lo que tenían que hacer. Cuando vieron que otro hombre se acercaba, trepado también en el tren, le gritaron mientras acercaban con un brazo la bolsa del pan y la leche. El tercer hombre comprendió y se estiró lo más que pudo, cuidando no caer del tren en movimiento y consiguió tomar la comida. Su fugaz mirada de agradecimiento fue suficiente para ellas.
Desde entonces, Las Patronas preparan comida, nada complicado, tan solo un poco de arroz, frijoles y en ocasiones huevos con chorizo. También se van al mercado y recolectan pan y tortillas. Cuando tienen suerte, consiguen un poco de atún. Todo ello lo guardan en bolsas de plástico y cuando llega el tren que viene del Sur, corren hacia las vías y comienzan a distribuir las bolsas entre los migrantes que viajan trepados de forma precaria en los vagones y que probablemente no han comido en varios días.
También recolectan botellas vacías de plástico, las lavan y las llenan de agua para distribuirlas. Para muchos de estos migrantes, es quizá la única comida que van a tener en varios días, lo que convierte la labor de Las Patronas en una ayuda inestimable para conseguir su sueño de llegar a EU. Seguramente algunos de ustedes comieron lo que Las Patronas prepararon con tanto amor.
Ninguna de ellas es rica (de hecho están muy lejos de serlo) pero no dudan ni por un momento en ayudar a aquellos a los que poca gente quiere apoyar. No sólo les dan comida, también los reciben en un pequeño albergue que han levantado con mucho esfuerzo para que repongan fuerzas y continúen su viaje. Su única recompensa es el saber que gracias a su ayuda, algunos conseguirán su sueño. Muchos no lo harán, pero gracias a Las Patronas, su esperanza se mantendrá.
Espero con mucho gusto sus comentarios en twitter [email protected]
email [email protected].
