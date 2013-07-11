Se llama Loveland y está en Corea (imágenes explícitas)
Por: Redacción
Seúl.- LoveLand es un parque temático sexual, situado en Corea del Sur, tan grande como dos campos de fútbol pero en vez de jugadores tiene explicitas esculturas de personas y animales de todo tipo teniendo relaciones sexuales en las posturas más atrevidas e impresionantes.
Se le llama el “parque del recién casado” pues muchas parejas acuden allí en su “luna de miel” para darse ideas ¿Llevarías a tu pareja?
Foto: Especial
