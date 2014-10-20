Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Conmemora la Presidencia de la República  el día nacional contra la discriminación

discriminación

19 de octubre, Día Nacional contra la Discriminación

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- En la lucha contra la discriminación, que hace referencia a toda clase de restricción o exclusión hacia una o varias personas, la Presidencia de la República destacó el Día Nacional contra la Discriminación, establecido en conmemoración a la fecha en que Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla ordenó la abolición de la esclavitud, el 19 de octubre de 1810.

Es por ello que con la conmemoración de esta fecha se impulsa la eliminación de actitudes que afectan el ejercicio de derechos y libertades en igualdad de condiciones para todos, es decir superar prejuicios, estereotipos y estigmas.

Cabe destacar que existe una ley para prevenir y eliminar la discriminación, la cual prohíbe algún tipo de restricción o rechazo, basada en condición social, edad, sexo, raza, preferencias u otros aspectos. Con dicho marco jurídico buscan frenar el problema.

Foto: Especial

7 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was
    hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
    like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder
  2. Annmarie

    Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Thank you

    Responder
  3. Manuel

    My brother suggested I might like this website.

    He was totally right. This post actually made my day.

    You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had
    spent for this information! Thanks!

    Responder
  4. Dorris

    My brother recommended I might like this web site.
    He was totally right. This publish actually
    made my day. You cann’t imagine just how a lot time I had
    spent for this info! Thank you!

    Responder
  5. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it
    😉 I will return yet again since i have bookmarked it. Money
    and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.

    Responder
  6. Shellie

    What’s up to every single one, it’s genuinely a nice for me to
    visit this web page, it contains priceless Information.

    Responder
  7. cat urinary tract infections

    Excellent blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a
    little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option?
    There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
    Any tips? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.