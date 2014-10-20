Conmemora la Presidencia de la República el día nacional contra la discriminación
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- En la lucha contra la discriminación, que hace referencia a toda clase de restricción o exclusión hacia una o varias personas, la Presidencia de la República destacó el Día Nacional contra la Discriminación, establecido en conmemoración a la fecha en que Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla ordenó la abolición de la esclavitud, el 19 de octubre de 1810.
Es por ello que con la conmemoración de esta fecha se impulsa la eliminación de actitudes que afectan el ejercicio de derechos y libertades en igualdad de condiciones para todos, es decir superar prejuicios, estereotipos y estigmas.
Cabe destacar que existe una ley para prevenir y eliminar la discriminación, la cual prohíbe algún tipo de restricción o rechazo, basada en condición social, edad, sexo, raza, preferencias u otros aspectos. Con dicho marco jurídico buscan frenar el problema.
Foto: Especial
