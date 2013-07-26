Luego de la polémica surgida por supuestas declaraciones del creador de Mario Bros, medios especializados aseguraron estas eran falsas
Redacción
México, D.F. – El portal Level Up que se especializa en Videojuegos desmintió que los personajes de Mario y Luigi de la saga ‘Mario Bros’ sean una pareja gay sino que en realidad sí son hermanos, tal como relata la historia del juego.
Esta nueva información rechaza los supuestos dichos de Shigeru Miyamoto, artífice del producto más famoso de Nintendo sean ciertos pues aclaró que la web original de dónde surgió la falsa noticia es cienciaseminal.com ya que este se dedica a inventar contenido y bromas sobre temas de actualidad.
Level Up destacó además que el problema fue que los medios publicaron ‘la revelación’ sin cotejar si los datos eran auténticos
Sin embargo, las desmentidas declaraciones de Shigeru Miyamoto al parecer conservaban cierta lógica debido a los símbolos y la parafernalia que generaron por décadas los plomeros más famosos del mundo.
Foto: Especial
