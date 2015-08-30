Arnold Anderson llegó tarde 46 veces en el año escolar más reciente
AP
Un maestro de primaria a quien le permitieron mantener su empleo a pesar de llegar 111 veces tarde en dos años dijo el viernes que la culpa la tiene su desayuno.
“Tengo la mala costumbre de desayunar en la mañana y pierdo la noción del tiempo”, dijo el maestro Arnold Anderson, con 15 años de experiencia, a The Associated Press.
En una decisión presentada el 19 de agosto, un mediador de Nueva Jersey rechazó el intento de la Primaria Roosevelt de despedir a Anderson, quien percibe un salario de 90.000 dólares al año, argumentando que tenía derecho a recibir acciones disciplinarias, pero el mediador también criticó la afirmación de Anderson de que la calidad de sus clases superaba sus retrasos.
El maestro llegó tarde 46 veces en el año escolar más reciente, hasta el 20 de marzo, y 65 veces en el año escolar anterior, dijo el mediador.
Anderson afirmó que sólo llegó uno o dos minutos tarde a la escuela “máximo” pero que estaba preparado y que nunca llegó tarde a clase.
“Tengo que dejar de desayunar en casa”, dijo el viernes.
Anderson seguirá suspendido sin derecho a sueldo hasta el 1 de enero. Se dejó un mensaje el viernes en la oficina del director de la primaria para conocer su opinión.
El mediador descubrió que el distrito no siguió el proceso adecuado con Anderson al no darle una notificación formal de su ineficiencia ni permitirle 90 días para corregir sus fallas antes de despedirlo.
El gobernador Chris Christie hizo una mención al caso en su cuenta de Twitter el viernes.
“¿Creen que soy demasiado duro con el sindicato de maestros? Esto es con lo que lidiamos en NJ”, escribió Christie en alusión a las iniciales del estado.
Anderson dijo que estaba “muy molesto” por su suspensión, pero aceptó que perder su empleo habría sido peor.
Cuando regrese a la escuela en enero “llegaré temprano”, dijo.
