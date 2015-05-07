Por Becarios Web

Al menos ocho millones de alumnos estuvieron sin clases

AP

Capturacol

Los educadores lograron un aumento en su salario de 12% a tres años. Foto: AP

Tras nueve horas de conversaciones, el principal sindicato de maestros de Colombia llegó el jueves a un acuerdo con el gobierno y levantó un paro que se prolongó por 15 días.

“¡Firmado acuerdo! Gobierno y maestros juntos para hacer de Colombia el país más educado de América Latina”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter la ministra de Educación Gina Parody.

Parody firmó el acuerdo con el presidente de la Federación Colombiana de Educadores Luis Grubert en presencia del defensor del Pueblo Jorge Armando Otálora, quien sirvió como garante para solucionar la huelga.

Los educadores lograron un aumento en su salario de 12% a tres años.

“Tras un análisis y debate del contenido, los directivos de los sindicatos regionales confirmaron que lo consignado en el acuerdo responde a los puntos del pliego de peticiones del magisterio”, dijo la Federación en un comunicado.

Al menos ocho millones de alumnos estuvieron sin clases durante dos semanas. Las clases se reanudarán el viernes.

 

