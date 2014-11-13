Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

La cantante y actriz incursionará en el mundo de la moda con una línea de ropa basada en su propio estilo

Perroni

Perroni dijo que a la hora de elegir su atuendo apuesta por ropa clásica y que la haga sentir cómoda.

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Maite Perroni ya es de las favoritas tanto enl os canales de televisión como de las estaciones de radio; la actriz recientemente protagonizó ‘La Gata’, historia que tuvo una gran aceptación entre el público, además sus canciones resuenan en las emisoras una y otra vez, pero para la joven de 31 años esto no es suficiente.

La ex RBD incursionará en el  mundo de la moda de Estados Unidos, de la mano National Stores, con ‘Maite Perroni Collection’ , su propia línea de ropa que saldrá a la venta a finales de año.

“Estoy encantada de trabajar con National Stores para traer mis diseños al mercado estadounidense y ofrecer una colección de moda exclusiva y valiosa para sus clientes”, dijo la mexicana en un comunicado.

La colección que incluye distintas prendas como vestidos y conjuntos, está inspirada en sus diseñadores favoritos y refleja la personalidad y el estilo de la actriz.

“Busco la esencia y la comodidad de la mujer. Va a reflejar mi gusto pero pensando en las distintas personalidades: clásica y femenina, bohemia y roquera”, expresó Maite.

A la par del lanzamiento de su nueva colección la bachatera se encuentra promocionando su primer material discográfico ‘Eclipse de Luna’, álbum con el que abandonó el pop para entrar de lleno a los ritmos tropicales.

La gira que inició la semana pasada en el Teatro Metropolitan de la Ciudad de México prevé llevar su música a Latinoamérica, Estados Unidos e incluso algunas ciudades de Europa.

Foto: Especial

14 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    After looking into a number of the blog articles on your web page, I
    honestly like your technique of blogging. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark webpage list and will be
    checking back soon. Please visit my website
    too and tell me how you feel.

    Responder
  3. Hannah

    First of all I would like to say superb blog! I had a
    quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was
    curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.
    I’ve had a hard time clearing my mind in getting my
    ideas out. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be
    wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any
    suggestions or hints? Appreciate it!

    Responder
  4. Hilda

    When I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox
    and from now on each time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment.
    Perhaps there is a way you are able to remove me from that service?
    Thanks!

    Responder
  5. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be
    aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people
    could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.

    Thanks

    Responder
  6. credit card debt

    Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I am having difficulties with your RSS.
    I don’t know why I am unable to join it. Is there anyone else having the same
    RSS issues? Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Responder
  7. winning lotto

    It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button!
    I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog! I suppose
    for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your
    RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
    Talk soon!

    Responder
  8. Dustin

    It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before end I am reading this enormous piece of writing to improve my experience.

    Responder
  9. financial aid

    It’s awesome to pay a visit this web site and reading the views of all mates on the topic
    of this piece of writing, while I am also keen of getting familiarity.

    Responder
  10. surface disinfectant products

    After looking into a handful of the blog posts on your
    blog, I truly like your way of writing a blog. I saved
    as a favorite it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my web site too and tell me your opinion.

    Responder
  13. Garry

    When some one searches for his essential thing, therefore he/she needs to be
    available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.

    Responder
  14. store bough meat

    The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone
    and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so
    she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now
    destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off
    topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.