La cantante y actriz incursionará en el mundo de la moda con una línea de ropa basada en su propio estilo
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Maite Perroni ya es de las favoritas tanto enl os canales de televisión como de las estaciones de radio; la actriz recientemente protagonizó ‘La Gata’, historia que tuvo una gran aceptación entre el público, además sus canciones resuenan en las emisoras una y otra vez, pero para la joven de 31 años esto no es suficiente.
La ex RBD incursionará en el mundo de la moda de Estados Unidos, de la mano National Stores, con ‘Maite Perroni Collection’ , su propia línea de ropa que saldrá a la venta a finales de año.
“Estoy encantada de trabajar con National Stores para traer mis diseños al mercado estadounidense y ofrecer una colección de moda exclusiva y valiosa para sus clientes”, dijo la mexicana en un comunicado.
La colección que incluye distintas prendas como vestidos y conjuntos, está inspirada en sus diseñadores favoritos y refleja la personalidad y el estilo de la actriz.
“Busco la esencia y la comodidad de la mujer. Va a reflejar mi gusto pero pensando en las distintas personalidades: clásica y femenina, bohemia y roquera”, expresó Maite.
A la par del lanzamiento de su nueva colección la bachatera se encuentra promocionando su primer material discográfico ‘Eclipse de Luna’, álbum con el que abandonó el pop para entrar de lleno a los ritmos tropicales.
La gira que inició la semana pasada en el Teatro Metropolitan de la Ciudad de México prevé llevar su música a Latinoamérica, Estados Unidos e incluso algunas ciudades de Europa.
Foto: Especial
