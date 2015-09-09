La actriz alternará ambas facetas de su carrera
Redacción @Diariodemexusa
Redacción.- Maite Perroni alterna las grabaciones de la telenovela “Antes muerta que Lichita”, pero sin descuidar su carrera musical.
Ayer la actriz mexicana informó que trabaja en las canciones que integrarán su nuevo disco, el cual saldrá al mercado el próximo año.
Tras el éxito logrado con “Eclipse de luna”, su álbum debut como solista, Perroni dedica más tiempo a la producción de nuevos temas.
Perroni formó parte del exitoso grupo RBD. En 2013 inició una carrera como solista. El éxito de los sencillos “Tú y yo”, “Eclipse de luna”, “Vas a querer volver” y “Todo lo que soy”, alcanzaron los primeros lugares en las listas de popularidad de las estaciones de radio en México.
La actriz y cantante mexicana cumplió 32 años de edad el pasado 9 de marzo. Previo al estreno de “Antes muerta que Lichita”, dijo que decidió participar en el proyecto porque su personaje representa a muchas mujeres que enfrentan todo tipo de obstáculos para destacar profesionalmente.
