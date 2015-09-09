Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

La actriz alternará ambas facetas de su carrera

Foto: Especial

La actriz y cantante mexicana cumplió 32 años de edad el pasado 9 de marzo

Redacción @Diariodemexusa

Redacción.- Maite Perroni alterna las grabaciones de la telenovela “Antes muerta que Lichita”, pero sin descuidar su carrera musical.

Ayer la actriz mexicana informó que trabaja en las canciones que integrarán su nuevo disco, el cual saldrá al mercado el próximo año.

Tras el éxito logrado con “Eclipse de luna”, su álbum debut como solista, Perroni dedica más tiempo a la producción de nuevos temas.

Perroni formó parte del exitoso grupo RBD. En 2013 inició una carrera como solista. El éxito de los sencillos “Tú y yo”, “Eclipse de luna”, “Vas a querer volver” y “Todo lo que soy”, alcanzaron los primeros lugares en las listas de popularidad de las estaciones de radio en México.

La actriz y cantante mexicana cumplió 32 años de edad el pasado 9 de marzo. Previo al estreno de “Antes muerta que Lichita”, dijo que decidió participar en el proyecto porque su personaje representa a muchas mujeres que enfrentan todo tipo de obstáculos para destacar profesionalmente.

7 Respuestas

  3. Chet

    Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you
    using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had
    problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
    I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder
  4. Egli Diana Pinto

    What i don’t understood is actually how you’re now not really
    a lot more neatly-preferred than you might be right now.
    You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably on the subject of this subject, produced me for my part believe it from numerous various angles.
    Its like women and men are not fascinated until it
    is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent.
    All the time handle it up!

    Responder
  6. Tyson

    I really like looking through a post that will make people think.
    Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!

    Responder
  7. advisors stands

    Hi there! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however
    I needed to ask. Does managing a well-established blog like yours take a massive amount
    work? I’m brand new to running a blog but I do write
    in my journal every day. I’d like to start a blog so
    I will be able to share my experience and thoughts online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions
    or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.