El arquero no ha tenido acción, pero chocará con su compatriota Javier Aquino
Málaga, club donde milita el portero mexicano Guillermo Ochoa, regresó este martes a los entrenamientos de cara al próximo encuentro ante el Rayo Vallecano, en juego de la jornada 28 de la Liga española.
El arquero jalisciense, quien no ha tenido acción en lo que va de la temporada, chocará con su compatriota, el oaxaqueño Javier Aquino, quien tampoco sumó minutos en el duelo anterior del conjunto franjirrojo ante el Granada.
El equipo se ejercitó en el estadio de Atletismo de la Ciudad de Málaga, bajo las órdenes del entrenador español Javier Gracia, quien organizó carrera continua y ejercicios de calentamiento con el balón.
Los que jugaron de titulares el domingo pasado frente al Córdoba, trabajaron en el interior de las instalaciones y realizaron tareas de prevención y fuerza, mientras que el resto del grupo saltó al césped con tiros al arco.
La agrupación albiazul retomará este miércoles la prática para enfrentar el sábado a los de Vallecas en su estadio.
