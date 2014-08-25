El mexicano tuvo que ver el inicio de la Liga desde afuera, pues el DT martinicó alineó al camerunés
España.- El técnico del Málaga, Javi Gracia, explicó su decisión de darle la titularidad a Carlos Kameni en lugar del mexicano Guillermo Ochoa, quien tuvo que ver el inicio de la Liga española desde la banca.
“Para mí lo más importante es que Kameni ha hecho un gran partido. Si ha jugado es porque creía que era la mejor opción para el partido”, dijo el estratega.
Sin querer entrar en polémica, aseguró estar contento con ambos arqueros. “Estoy muy contento con los dos porteros y en el futuro iremos viendo qué ocurre”, comentó al término del partido.
Gracia no quiso descartar la opción de que el portero mexicano tenga minutos en la temporada, pero advirtió que dependerá de la labor del ex del Ajaccio.
“Todo dependerá de su trabajo, pero de momento estoy muy contento y veré lo que acontece”, explicó García.
Queda ‘GUARDADO’
Andrés Guardado, atacante mexicano del Valencia, no fue convocado para el primer partido de la Liga de España ante el Sevilla que terminó 1-1.
‘Rival’ renovado.
El Málaga anunció tras la victoria contra el Athletic de Bilbao que llegó a un acuerdo con el arquero camerunés Carlos Kameni para renovar su contrato hasta 2018.
“El Málaga Club de Futbol e Idriss Carlos Kameni han alcanzado un acuerdo para que el portero camerunés continúe ligado a la entidad de Martiricos hasta la temporada 2017/18”, expresó el club en su página web.
Málaga 1-0 A. de Bilbao
Foto: Mexsport/ Especial
