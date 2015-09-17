Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Los integrantes del grupo Maná exhortaron ayer a los hispanos que radican en Estados Unidos a salir a votar y participar en los cambios políticos de la nación.
“Voten, voten. Salgan a votar. Hagan valer su poder y así vamos a empezar a tener más y más lugar, más justicia y más respeto y dignidad para nuestra raza latina, para la raza hispana, para nuestra raza mexicana”, dijo el vocalista Fher Olvera.
Asimismo, condenó la falta de respuestas del gobierno mexicano por la desaparición de un sinnúmero de personas en el país.
Sus declaraciones se produjeron durante la transmisión en vivo del programa radial “El Show de Piolín”, de la radio La Súper Estrella conducido por Eddie Piolín Sotelo. La grabación fue en la Plaza de la Cultura y las Artes en el centro de Los Ángeles.
También coincidió con el Día de Independencia de México y el día del segundo debate de candidatos republicanos a la presidencia de Estados Unidos que se realizó en Simi Valley, California.
Pidió votar por la gente que apoya a los latinos.
Al igual que lo ha hecho antes, la banda reiteró su apoyo por una reforma migratoria y criticó al político Donald Trump.
