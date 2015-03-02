Continua la contienda para formar los cuartos de final
Notimex
Este martes comienzan a definirse los equipos que clasificarán a la siguiente fase de la Copa MX, una vez que se jueguen los partidos de “vuelta” de la Llave Tres del torneo y este miércoles ya se tendrá a los ocho que avancen.
La actividad comienza con el partido San Luis- Mineros por el Grupo Uno donde el conjunto potosino podría aspirar al boleto si obtiene el triunfo en el estadio Alfonso Lastras en punto de las 19:00 horas y esperar una combinación de resultados.
Por el sector Dos, Correcaminos de la UAT le hará los honores a Estudiantes de Altamira en el estadio Marte R. Gómez (19:00) con la esperanza de obtener los tres puntos y esperar que Rayados pierda con Veracruz para avanzar en primero lugar.
En la misma situación llega a su duelo el Mérida que recibe la visita del Atlante por el Grupo Cinco (19:00), ya que en su pelea por el primer lugar con Puebla (12), está muy cerrada y de aquí podrían salir dos calificados.
Ya más relajado por recuperar el camino en la Liga, Chivas recibe en casa al Irapuato (19:00) en actividad del Cuarto sector donde el cuadro tapatío podría amarrar el primer lugar con un triunfo y dejarle a Dorados la posibilidad en la segunda plaza.
Entrada la noche, el cuadro sinaloense será anfitrión de Lobos BUAP en busca del resultado y en espera del tropiezo de Chivas para apoderarse de la primera posición. El cuadro tapatío es primero con once puntos y Dorados segundo con 10.
Por su parte, Santos Laguna y Querétaro (21:00) se juegan el primer lugar del carrusel Uno en territorio lagunero donde Gallos va por el pase. Los dirigidos por Víctor Manuel Vucetich tienen 13 puntos en el primero sitio por 10 de los laguneros.
La Llave Dos quedará definida este mismo martes con el duelo entre Rayados y Tiburones Rojos (21:00), donde el cuadro local buscará dar el último golpe para amarrar su calificación conociendo ya el resultado de la UAT ante Altamira.
Mientras que en el Grupo Tres, Xolos tratará de amarrar el primer lugar ante la U de G (21:00) y un empate le basta pues con sus 13 puntos solo Coras (9) puede hacerle sombra si vence a Necaxa, aunque al parecer ya todo está consumado en este sector.
Cabe señalar que al término de la fase de grupos de la Copa MX, avanzan a la siguiente ronda los seis primeros lugares y los dos mejores segundos para conformar los cuartos de final.
You’re so awesome! I do not think I’ve truly read something like this before.
So nice to find another person with a few original thoughts
on this issue. Really.. many thanks for starting this up.
This site is something that is needed on the web, someone with some originality!
It’s an remarkable paragraph in support of all the web
users; they will get advantage from it I am sure.
I have read several good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how a lot effort you set to make one of these excellent informative
web site.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and
found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this matter to be actually something that I think I
would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I’m curious to find out what blog system you are using?
I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest blog and I would like to
find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
What’s up every one, here every one is sharing these knowledge, therefore it’s good to read this webpage, and
I used to visit this web site daily.
Currently it appears like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform
available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I know this web page gives quality based articles or reviews and additional data, is there any other website which gives such stuff in quality?
Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for info approximately this topic for a long
time and yours is the best I have found out till now. But, what about the bottom line?
Are you certain in regards to the source?
Truly no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of after that its up
to other viewers that they will help, so here it occurs.
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and
look forward to all your posts! Keep up the fantastic
work!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing
your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing
to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, amazing blog!
I’ll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize in order that I may
subscribe. Thanks.
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!