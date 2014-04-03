Un hombre dedicado a los ‘trabajos’ espirituales recibió dos tiros de un desconocido en la histórica colonia de la Delegación Cuauhtémoc
Redacción
México, D.F. – Un hombre que, según vecinos, se dedicaba a la ‘santería’ fue ejecutado frente al número 278 de la calle Doctor Enrique González Martínez, en la colonia Santa María la Ribera, perímetro de la colonia Cuauhtémoc.
El cuerpo de Bernardo Rafael Fernández Palomares fue hallado esta mañana con dos impactos de bala que provocaron su deceso sin que, hasta ahora, las autoridades aclaren el móvil del homicidio.
Elementos de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del DF arribaron la Santa María la Ribera para levantar el cuerpo e iniciar las investigaciones pertinentes sobre la muerte del ‘santero’ de 53 años.
En el lugar, familiares y allegados reconocieron al occiso mientras que elementos de la SSPDF buscan al homicida.
Foto: Especial
