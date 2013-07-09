Asegura su nieto
Por: Notimex
Madrid.- Ndaba Mandela, nieto del ex presidente sudafricano y Nobel de la Paz 1993, Nelson Mandela, rechazó que su abuelo esté en estado vegetativo y aseguró que “está más vivo que nunca“, aunque la Presidencia confirmó hoy que su salud sigue igual.
“Los sudafricanos no deben estar tristes por la mala salud del ex presidente Mandela, sino que deben celebrar su vida. Mi viejo está vivo, más vivo que nunca”, afirmó Ndaba en una conferencia de prensa en Pretoria.
Ndaba llamó a los sudafricanos a prepararse para celebrar el cumpleaños número 95 de su abuelo, el próximo día 18, según un reporte de la agencia oficial de noticias Sapa.
“A menos de dos semanas de los 95 años de edad del viejo, es el momento de celebrar su vida. El viejo está muy vivo. Cuando hablo con él me responde“, subrayó el nieto del icono de la lucha contra el racismo, quien ya cumplió un mes en el hospital.
Mandela, el primer negro en ocupar la Presidencia de Sudáfrica en 1994, tras décadas de lucha contra el racismo institucionalizado del Apartheid, es admirado y reconocido mundialmente por su liderazgo y su impulso de la paz y la democracia.
Foto: Especial
