Por Enrique Corte

Asegura su nieto

Por: Notimex

Madrid.- Ndaba Mandela, nieto del ex presidente sudafricano y Nobel de la Paz 1993, Nelson Mandela, rechazó que su abuelo esté en estado vegetativo y aseguró que “está más vivo que nunca“, aunque la Presidencia confirmó hoy que su salud sigue igual.

“Los sudafricanos no deben estar tristes por la mala salud del ex presidente Mandela, sino que deben celebrar su vida. Mi viejo está vivo, más vivo que nunca”, afirmó Ndaba en una conferencia de prensa en Pretoria.

Ndaba llamó a los sudafricanos a prepararse para celebrar el cumpleaños número 95 de su abuelo, el próximo día 18, según un reporte de la agencia oficial de noticias Sapa.

“A menos de dos semanas de los 95 años de edad del viejo, es el momento de celebrar su vida. El viejo está muy vivo. Cuando hablo con él me responde“, subrayó el nieto del icono de la lucha contra el racismo, quien ya cumplió un mes en el hospital.c30611187

Mandela, el primer negro en ocupar la Presidencia de Sudáfrica en 1994, tras décadas de lucha contra el racismo institucionalizado del Apartheid, es admirado y reconocido mundialmente por su liderazgo y su impulso de la paz y la democracia.

Foto: Especial

6 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to
    check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get
    home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!

    Responder
  3. Archie

    When someone writes an paragraph he/she maintains the thought
    of a user in his/her brain that how a user can understand it.
    Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding.
    Thanks!

    Responder
  5. Ashley

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will remember
    to bookmark your blog and will come back later in life.
    I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have a nice day!

    Responder
  6. Kristopher

    Great web site. Lots of useful info here. I’m sending it to some pals ans also sharing
    in delicious. And obviously, thanks on your effort!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.