Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El boxeador argentino anunció su retiro del ring

Maravilla

Maravilla Martínez venció a Julio César Chávez en 2012

Notimex.- Tras anunciar su retiro del boxeo profesional, el argentino Sergio Maravilla Martínez expresó su agradecimiento a quienes lo apoyaron en los 20 años de carrera y también a los que no creyeron en él.

Una de sus victorias más importantes como profesional fue ante el mexicano Julio César Chávez Jr., el 15 de septiembre de 2012, para conquistar el título medio del CMB, mismo que perdió el 7 de junio de 2014 ante el puertorriqueño Miguel Cotto, en la que fue su última pelea como profesional.

Recordó también a José Sulaimán, “mi padre deportivo que hoy desde el cielo nos mira”, a quien dedicó un especial agradecimiento, y a Mauricio Sulaimán, presidente del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (CMB) que “siempre me apoyo y me ayudó a crecer”.

Es momento de dar un paso al costado y seguir rumbo a otros horizontes, aquí me retiro. Muchas gracias y hasta la victoria, siempre”, declaró el argentino, quien en su carrera propinó 28 nocauts.

Foto: Mexsport

