El fontanero más famoso del mundo fue empleado como imagen del candidato priista a la alcaldía de Tampico
Tamaulipas – Mario Bros no sólo es un regordete y aventurero fontanero ni el peor enemigo de Koopa también está a favor del PRI en Tampico pues el candidato del PRI a la presidencia municipal, Gustavo Torres Salinas, aprovechó la imagen del bigotón personajes para ‘jalar’ gente en su campaña.
Una figura inflable de más de cuatro metros de altura resguarda la casa de campaña del candidato y se presume que Torres Salinas emplea al enorme muñeco de Nintendo para acaparar el voto de los jóvenes tamaulipecos
El monigote del personaje de videojuegos fue adaptada al PRI pues tanto en sus característicos oberol azul y gorra roja lleva el logotipo del PRI, aunque se desconoce si Nintendo sabe de este uso de Mario Bros. Hace pocos días en Morelos, un operativo conformado por 30 patrullas, elementos federales de la PGR y Ejército ejecutaron un operativo contra artesanos que realizaban y vendían piñatas de Spider Man debido a una denuncia de Marvel pues los comerciantes no habían adquirido los derechos para reproducir, de ninguna forma, la figura del superhéroe.
