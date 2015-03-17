El delantero chiva no ha jugado debido a una grave lesión

Márquez

Márquez Lugo registra en cuatro torneos 21 goles

Redacción

MarquezEl refuerzo con el mejor rendimiento en Chivas cumple un año sin jugar. Rafael Márquez Lugo se recupera satisfactoriamente de la ruptura del menisco externo de la rodilla izquierda; sin embargo, su reaparición en las canchas aún no tiene fecha.

ReynaDe los últimos atacantes estelares que ha comprado el equipo rojiblanco en los últimos tres años, Márquez Lugo es el que ha tenido el mejor rendimiento, incluso ahora que tiene un año sin jugar acumula más goles que Omar Bravo, Aldo de Nigris y Ángel Reyna juntos.

Márquez Lugo registra en cuatro torneos 21 goles, 12 más de los que ha conseguido Bravo en tres temporadas, 15 más que Aldo de Nigris y 20 sobre Reyna.

Pese a que Márquez no ha jugado en el último año, su rendimiento es más alto que los refuerzos del ataque y su ausencia hizo sufrir al Rebaño en los últimos dos torneos, en los que el club logró 26 tantos, sólo cinco más respecto al total que registra el delantero lesionado.

BravoEl último juego que disputó Lugo data del 16 de marzo en el triunfo por 1-0 sobre León, pero marcó por última ocasión el 9 de noviembre de 2013 en la jornada 17 del torneo Apertura, contra Monterrey.

De_NigrisLugo se ha sometido hasta a cuatro operaciones, las últimas dos fueron para regenerar el cartílago. En la penúltima le extrajeron parte del cartílago de la rodilla izquierda y este tejido fue trasladado a Monterrey, donde fue cultivado y semanas después, cuando creció, fue insertado de nueva cuenta en su rodilla.

Lugo está en la etapa final de su recuperación y se enfoca a los trabajos de carrera continua “para tolerar una mayor intensidad”, explicó el jefe de los servicios médicos de Chivas, Rafael Ortega.

Foto: Mexsport

16 Respuestas

  1. ig

    You really make it seem so easy together with your
    presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never
    understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely vast
    for me. I am taking a look forward in your next post, I will try to get the grasp of it!

    Responder
  3. Eartha

    Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a
    similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot
    of spam feedback? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much
    appreciated.

    Responder
  4. Tesha

    What i do not understood is in fact how you’re
    no longer actually much more well-preferred than you
    may be right now. You’re so intelligent. You already
    know therefore significantly with regards to this topic, made me for my part consider it from
    a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested except it’s something to accomplish with Woman gaga!

    Your personal stuffs excellent. At all times care
    for it up!

    Responder
  5. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a
    lot of spam responses? If so how do you reduce it, any
    plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder
  6. Lucile

    Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few
    of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its
    a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

    Responder
  8. audio book format

    Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However
    I am encountering difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot join it.
    Is there anybody having the same RSS issues?
    Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanks!!

    Responder
  9. social media financial

    Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my
    apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot
    drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now
    destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off
    topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder
  10. Chara

    magnificent points altogether, you simply won a new reader.
    What could you suggest in regards to your submit that you made a few days in the past?
    Any certain?

    Responder
  11. Georges Sadala

    Wow, amazing weblog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for?
    you make blogging glance easy. The whole look of your web site is wonderful,
    let alone the content!

    Responder
  13. car computer exchange

    I loved as much as you will receive carried
    out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside
    case you shield this hike.

    Responder
  14. Annett

    If some one desires to be updated with latest technologies afterward he must be go to see this website and be up to date all the time.

    Responder
  16. bacteria strains

    Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would love
    to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.