El delantero chiva no ha jugado debido a una grave lesión
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
El refuerzo con el mejor rendimiento en Chivas cumple un año sin jugar. Rafael Márquez Lugo se recupera satisfactoriamente de la ruptura del menisco externo de la rodilla izquierda; sin embargo, su reaparición en las canchas aún no tiene fecha.
De los últimos atacantes estelares que ha comprado el equipo rojiblanco en los últimos tres años, Márquez Lugo es el que ha tenido el mejor rendimiento, incluso ahora que tiene un año sin jugar acumula más goles que Omar Bravo, Aldo de Nigris y Ángel Reyna juntos.
Márquez Lugo registra en cuatro torneos 21 goles, 12 más de los que ha conseguido Bravo en tres temporadas, 15 más que Aldo de Nigris y 20 sobre Reyna.
Pese a que Márquez no ha jugado en el último año, su rendimiento es más alto que los refuerzos del ataque y su ausencia hizo sufrir al Rebaño en los últimos dos torneos, en los que el club logró 26 tantos, sólo cinco más respecto al total que registra el delantero lesionado.
El último juego que disputó Lugo data del 16 de marzo en el triunfo por 1-0 sobre León, pero marcó por última ocasión el 9 de noviembre de 2013 en la jornada 17 del torneo Apertura, contra Monterrey.
Lugo se ha sometido hasta a cuatro operaciones, las últimas dos fueron para regenerar el cartílago. En la penúltima le extrajeron parte del cartílago de la rodilla izquierda y este tejido fue trasladado a Monterrey, donde fue cultivado y semanas después, cuando creció, fue insertado de nueva cuenta en su rodilla.
Lugo está en la etapa final de su recuperación y se enfoca a los trabajos de carrera continua “para tolerar una mayor intensidad”, explicó el jefe de los servicios médicos de Chivas, Rafael Ortega.
Foto: Mexsport
