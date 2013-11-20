Autoridades estatales detuvieron a dos implicados en el homicidio de una familia la madrugada del domingo
Notimex
Chihuahua.– La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) reportó la detención de 2 hombres implicados en el homicidio de una familia de 8 integrantes en Ciudad Juárez el domingo, en donde el móvil fue una deuda del padre.
Los 6 adultos y dos niñas pertenecientes a una familia fueron asesinados durante la madrugada en el interior de su domicilio, ubicada el cruce de las calles Luciano Becerra y Fernando Montes de Oca de la colonia Morelos Zaragoza en esa frontera.
La FGE reportó que se identificaron a tres presuntos responsables, 2 de los cuales ya fueron detenidos, mientras que se lleva a cabo la búsqueda del tercero.
Informó que los autores materiales fueron identificados como: Edgar Uriel Luján Guevara de 31 años, y Jesús Daniel Mendoza Hernández de 21 años, ambos empleados de maquiladora.
La dependencia precisó que los dos sujetos detenidos confesaron que asesinaron a la familia, entre ellos tres menores de edad, se debió a que el padre les debía cierta cantidad de dinero por una deuda contraída por una apuesta.
Agregó que el tercer implicado en el multihomicidio fue delatado por los otros dos sujetos detenidos, mismo que ya se está tratando de localizar.
El arresto de Luján Guevara y de Mendoza Hernández se dio cerca de las 22 horas de este martes en donde no se precisó el lugar ni las circunstancias.
Las víctimas fueron identificadas como: Daniel Romero Castañeda, de 6, Janeth Abril Romero Castañeda, de 4, Valeria Lizeth Lara Castañeda, de 4, María del Carmen Morales Infante, de 60 y José Antonio Lares Padilla, de 39.
Así mismo, Rosa María Castañeda Morales, de 30 años de edad, María del Carmen Castañeda Morales, de 28 años y Máximo Martín Romero Sánchez, de 27.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
Thanks for the good writeup. It in reality used
to be a enjoyment account it. Glance complex to more brought agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
If some one desires to be updated with hottest technologies after that he must be pay a quick visit this
website and be up to date every day.
Hi there to every , as I am really eager of reading this web
site’s post to be updated regularly. It includes nice information.
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
and you’re just too magnificent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a great website.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well
written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the
post. I will definitely return.
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which helped me.
Thanks a lot!
Unquestionably consider that that you stated. Your
favourite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to have in mind of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as other people consider
concerns that they just do not understand about. You controlled
to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out
the whole thing with no need side effect , people could
take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
For the reason that the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty
very rapidly it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic,
as well as the content!
Yes! Finally someone writes about ig.
Since the admin of this web page is working, no question very quickly
it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Keep this going please, great job!
I could not refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well
written!
I’m no longer sure where you are getting your information, but
great topic. I must spend some time learning much more
or working out more. Thanks for wonderful info I used to be searching for this info for my mission.
Hello there, I discovered your web site by means of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable matter, your site came up, it seems to be good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply became alert to your weblog through Google, and found that it is really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you
proceed this in future. Numerous folks will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!