Ambos pugilistas se mostraron contentos porque su segundo combate será llevado a la pantalla grande en Estados Unidos
Ciudad de México.- Si te gusta el box, pero no puedes ir a Las Vegas como la mayoría, hay una buena noticia, pues el combate con sabor a revancha que sostendrán el estadounidense Floyd Mayweather y el argentino Marcos Maidana será transmitido, por primera vez en la historia del boxeo en Estados Unidos, en 570 salas de cine.
Golden Boy Promotions, empresa que organiza esta velada, anunció que el segundo capítulo de esta rivalidad, que se realizará el próximo 13 de septiembre en la Arena MGM Grand Garden, de la ‘Ciudad del Juego’ será proyectada en directo en la pantalla grande, gracias a la cadena Fathom Events.
“Me encanta la idea de que los fanáticos vayan a los cines y vean mis peleas. Ésta será mi primera revancha en más de una década, y estoy feliz de que podremos darle a los fanáticos la oportunidad de verlo en la pantalla grande”, detalló ayer Floyd Mayweather a varios medios internacionales que cubrirán el segundo pleito entre estos grandes boxeadores.
De la misma manera, Marcos Maidana se sintió motivado por la proyección de la contienda en las salas de cine de la Unión Americana, algo sin precedentes por el número de cines en la que será proyectada.
“Estoy muy contento de que esta revancha pasará en las salas de cine, porque cuando le endilgue a Floyd su primera derrota, deberá ser más grande que la vida”, comentó el ‘Chino’.
“Nuestra primera pelea fue emocionante, pero ésta será aún mejor, espero que los fanáticos estén listos”, garantizó el pampero, quien intentará quitarle el invicto a Mayweather.
570 salas de cine pasarán la ‘Money’-’Chino’ II.
Foto: Especial
