Un puñado de cabello que le fue cortado a John Lennon en 1966, cuando se alistaba para su papel como el soldado Gripweed en la película “Cómo gané la guerra”, será subastado en Dallas el 20 de febrero y se espera que alcance los 10 mil dólares o más.
La casa de subastas Heritage Auctions de Dallas, informó que el mechón de pelo, que tiene unos 10 centímetros de largo, será subastado como parte de la venta de unos 100 artículos relacionados con los Beatles, incluyendo lo que se cree sea la mejor fotografía del grupo autografiada por todos sus integrantes.
“Este es el mayor mechón de cabello de John Lennon jamás ofrecido en una subasta”, dijo en un comunicado Garry Shrum, director de Objetos Musicales de Recuerdo de Heritage Auctions. “Se trata de un momento muy importante en su carrera y la procedencia es impecable”, indicó.
El mechón proviene de la colección privada de Klaus Baruck, el peluquero que recortó el cabello de Lennon en 1966 en Hamburgo, Alemania, justo antes de su papel protagonista en la comedia negra de Richard Lester sobre un pelotón de ficción del ejército británico y sus desventuras en la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
El cabello se subastará acompañado de un recorte de periódico y una foto que muestra la mano de Baruck sosteniendo el mechón de cabello de John y se subtitula: “Inmediatamente recogido y escondido: un mechón de pelo que había sido de John Lennon, que se cortó ayer”.
Heritage Auctions, subastara también el próximo 20 de febrero una fotografía de los Beatles de 20 por 25 centímetros en negro y blanco tomada por el fotógrafo Dezo Hoffman, y firmada por los cuatro integrantes de la banda el 17 de diciembre de 1963.
Entre otros artículos que se subastaran relacionados con los Beatles se incluye un boleto no utilizado del primer concierto del grupo en Washington D.C., en 1964 y una copia sellada del álbum “Yesterday And Today”, de 1966.
(Notimex)
