El portero podría emigrar al Espanyol, pero también es viable que se quede
Redacción.– El portero de la Selección Mexicana, Guillermo Ochoa, se encuentra en la parte final de las negociaciones con el Espanyol del Barcelona para definir su futuro, aunque también está la opción de que el mexicano se quede en Málaga, pues tiene la intención de pelear por un puesto titular, tras una temporada en la que sólo jugó en la Copa del Rey.
De acuerdo con ESPN, el Espanyol quiere quedarse con el tapatío tras la salida de Kiko Casilla al Real Madrid; sin embargo, no cuenta con pasaporte comunitario, por lo que aún ocupa plaza de extranjero.
La intención de Ochoa es quedarse en el futbol español para hacer antigüedad y con ello tramitar su pasaporte comunitario y para cumplir esa meta estaría dispuesto a quedarse en el Málaga, según el Diario del Sur y mientras tanto luchar por el puesto titular.
Foto: Mexsport
