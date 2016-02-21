Con metas distintas para la temporada 2016 de la Fórmula Uno, Mercedes y McLaren presentaron sus nuevos autos para la próxima campaña.
Mercedes espera mejorar las pocas debilidades que mostraron las Flechas Plateadas el año pasado, mientras que McLaren presenta lo que llama un número importante de innovaciones para tratar de volver a la parte frontal de la parrilla de salida, luego de pésimos resultados en 2015.
Mercedes estuvo claramente por delante de los otros equipos en las últimas dos temporadas, al ganar con facilidad los campeonatos de pilotos y constructores. McLaren viene de un año de pesadilla bajo una sociedad con el suministrador de motores Honda, en el que terminó penúltimo en el campeonato de constructores.
Los nuevos monoplazas fueron presentados en los respectivos sitios de internet de las escuderías un día antes de su primera sesión de pretemporada en Barcelona.
Mercedes desveló el chasís W07 que ofrece “muchas pequeñas revoluciones” en comparación con su predecesor.
“Luego de una temporada altamente exitosa en general en 2015, nuestra prioridad fue identificar las áreas en las cuales éramos más débiles y mejorar en ellas”, declaró el director técnico del equipo, Paddy Lowe. “Si bien tuvimos algunos resultados fantásticos el año pasado, hay muchas áreas en las que podemos ser mucho mejores aún”.
Mercedes ganó dos títulos consecutivos con Lewis Hamilton y su coequipero, Nico Rosberg, fue el subcampeón ambas veces. El dúo ganó todas, excepto tres carreras la temporada pasada.
“Es otro año de continuidad desde un punto de vista regulatorio y las potenciales ganancias inevitablemente se convertirán difíciles de encontrar”, aseguró Lowe. “Si bien el auto puede lucir muy parecido a su predecesor desde el exterior, debajo hay un montón de pequeñas revoluciones que conforman una evolución total para la nueva temporada”.
McLaren reveló lo que llamó un “sorprendente e innovador” chasís MP4-31 que integra “soluciones aerodinámicas elegantes” con el nuevo motor Honda desrrollado exclusivamente para la escudería.
“El paquete aerodinámico muestra una fantástica atención a los detalles. De hecho, el carro en su totalidad es hermoso”, dijo el dos veces campeón del mundo, Fernando Alonso. “En particular está muy bien ensamblado desde el punto de vista aerodinámico. Estoy 100 por ciento listo para el reto que está por delante”.
McLaren ocho veces campeón de constructores, sólo fue mejor que Marussia el año pasado.
