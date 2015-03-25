El jugador se resintió de una lesión en el pie
Redacción.– El delantero de la Selección de Argentina, Lionel Messi, prendió las alarmas al abandonar la concentración de su representativo, el cual jugará un par de amistosos en la fecha FIFA.
Lionel Messi se realizó un estudio médico por un golpe que sufrió en el pie derecho durante el clásico español el fin de semana, aunque el delantero del Barcelona no tiene lesión alguna y seguirá concentrado con la Selección Argentina, informó la Asociación del Futbol Argentino (AFA).
La AFA y el Barcelona confirmaron por separado que las pruebas realizadas en Washington no encontraron lesión en el pie, por lo que Messi se quedará con la Selección para disputar los partidos amistosos contra El Salvador y Ecuador el sábado y próximo martes, respectivamente.
“Los Servicios Médicos del FC Barcelona coordinados con los de la AFA confirman que las pruebas realizadas a Leo Messi en la concentración de la selección argentina en Washington demuestran que no tiene ningún tipo de lesión en el pie derecho donde recibió una contusión en el último partido de Liga contra el Real Madrid”, agregó el Barcelona en su portal, por lo que la Pulga regresó a los trabajos con la albiceleste.
Foto: Mexsport
