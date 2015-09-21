Barcelona.- Con Luis Suárez y Andrés Iniesta en la banca pero Lionel Messi y Neymar nuevamente goleando, el Barcelona se deshizo con facilidad del Levante, al que derrotó por 4-1 de local para mantenerse líder de la liga española. El astro argentino marcó un penal y falló otro, pero calmó su sed con un segundo tanto de bella factura.
Como hace una semana ante el Atlético de Madrid, Messi y Neymar vieron portería y completaron un triunfo que empezó a tomar forma con el tanto del central Marc Bartra a los 50 minutos. Messi subió el tercero en una primera pena máxima que convirtió a los 61 minutos, después de que Neymar (56) hubiera puesto el segundo y el Levante recortara por vía de Víctor Cadesús (66). La Pulga añadiría la cereza final en el último minuto, con una definición marca de la casa.
(AP)
