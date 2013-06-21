Abogados del argentino aseguran que acatarán la resolución del caso
Los abogados de Lionel Messi, que tendrá que declarar como imputado el próximo 17 de septiembre en un Juzgado de Gavá (Barcelona) por presunto fraude fiscal, aseguraron que el jugador del Barcelona “cumple escrupulosamente con la legislación española”.
A través de un comunicado, el despacho Juárez Veciana, que representa a Messi, ha mostrado su convencimiento de que el internacional argentino “ha pagado lo que legalmente le correspondía” y considera que hay una “disparidad de criterios” con la Hacienda española.
Juárez Veciana Abogados dice creer “firmemente” en la inocencia de sus representados, aunque adelanta que Leo Messi pagará “las cantidades que finalmente se determinen” si la justicia le declara culpable.
La Fiscalía de Delitos Económicos de Barcelona se querelló el pasado 12 de junio contra el jugador y su padre, Jorge Messi, y los acusa de tres delitos contra la Hacienda Pública correspondientes a los ejercicios 2007, 2008 y 2009, cuando habrían evadido más de cuatro millones de euros correspondientes a sus derechos de imagen en paraísos fiscales.
