Esta dreamer no se deja intimidar, sabe que tarde o temprano habrá una reforma integral
Arizona.– La suspensión al Alivio Migratorio supuso un duro revés para muchos migrantes. Pero para Dulce Matuz, sonorense que migró a Arizona en el 2000, esto no es nuevo.
“En 2010 el Congreso aprobó el Dream Act, pero luego la ley no pasó en el Senado.’ ¿Y ahora qué?’, nos preguntamos muchos. Ese día lloramos; algunos se dieron por vencidos, pero a otros nos hizo más fuertes”, comentó Matuz en entrevista con Diario de México Edición USA.
La activista y también fundadora del Arizona Dream Act Coalition recordó que tras esa derrota, en 2012 se aprobó el Programa de Acción Diferida (DACA), algo que interpretó como un triunfo, aunque parcial, para los jóvenes migrantes y que espera que se repita pronto con una reforma migratoria más integral.
Así inició
Su paso por el Carl Hayden High School de Phoenix, Arizona -donde reside en la actualidad- fue donde aprendió a pensar diferente y se percató de la importancia de la educación. Sus días en el Departamento de Robótica le sirvieron de inspiración para enamorarse de la Ingeniería, carrera que más tarde cursaría.
Sin embargo, cuando quiso entrar a la universidad se percató con que su estatus migratorio iba a ser un problema para matricularse.
“Cuando quise inscribirme no pude hacerlo porque no tenía número de seguridad social. Ahí me empecé a mover. Hay quien en vez de decir ‘no sé’, dice ‘no puedes’. Pero yo busqué la manera de hacer las cosas. Muchos se quedan con el ‘no puedes’, pero yo no”, externó.
Ya en la carrera enfrentaría más retos; como la Proposición 300, aprobada en Arizona 2006, con la cual miles de jóvenes sin papeles perdieron sus becas. Ella pasó de pagar dos mil 500 dólares en promedio al semestre a ocho mil 500 dólares; es decir, casi 20 mil dólares al año.
Por si fuera poco, al graduarse tuvo algunas dificultades para encontrar trabajo, ya que muchos patrones se fijan en el estatus migratorio de sus empleados.
Injusticias como las anteriores la hicieron dar el paso decisivo al activismo e iniciar la Arizona Dream Act Coalition, una asociación que lucha por reivindicar los derechos de los estudiantes indocumentados.
De acuerdo con la organización, su misión es promover y desarrollar plataformas políticas y sociales a favor de la comunidad inmigrante.
Además, aboga por garantizar el acceso a la educación superior de los jóvenes sin papeles, mejor conocidos como dreamers.
Su labor a favor de este colectivo le valió el reconocimiento de la revista Time en el 2012, que la nombró entre las 100 mujeres más influyentes de aquel año, que Dulce interpretó como una mayor responsabilidad.
Al referirse nuevamente al tema de la suspensión temporal del Alivio Migratorio del presidente Obama, Matuz lo tiene muy claro: “Estoy segura de que vamos a ganar. Tarde o temprano tendremos una Acción Ejecutiva real. Ya hemos visto cómo los latinos no sólo somos una fuerza local sino nacional. La comunidad va a tomar acción”, concluyó.
Números:
2012 año en que fue nombrada entre las mujeres más influyentes por la revista Time
15 años lleva viviendo en la Unión Americana
Foto: Cortesía Dulce Matuz
