Futbolistas aztecas vivirán en breve situaciones diferentes en los equipos que apostaron por ellos para esta temporada
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Los torneos de futbol del viejo continente están por comenzar con varios jugadores mexicanos cuyas metas son diferentes: mantenerse como titulares, ‘sacudirse’ la banca, dar el estirón o por ahora darse a conocer.
Guillermo Ochoa. El portero tendrá pocos obstáculos para ser titular. Carlos Kameni será su principal competencia; sin embargo, el camerunés pasó toda la temporada anterior en la banca y sólo disputó un partido.
Javier Hernández. El futuro del CH14 aún es un misterio. Lo que es casi un hecho es que sería la cuarta opción de Louis Van Gaal en Manchester, donde en la Pretemporada los más constantes al ataque fueron Wayne Rooney y Danny Welbeck, a falta de que Robin van Persie se integre por completo.
‘Gio’, ‘Jona’, Aquino y Vela. Giovani dos Santos y Carlos Vela tendrán poca competencia para ser inamovibles en Villarreal y Real Sociedad, respectivamente, mientras Jonathan dos Santos tendrá que pelear la contención del Submarino con Manu Trigueros y Tomás Pina, a quienes parece llevarles ventaja.
También perfilado para ser titular del Rayo Vallecano es Javier Aquino, quien de cualquier modo encontrará competencia en jugadores como el guineano Lass Bangoura, el canterano Adrián Embarba o el francés Gael Kakuta.
Andrés Guardado. Acostumbrado a la lucha a contracorriente, el ‘Principito’ no la tiene fácil en su regreso al Valencia porque el director técnico, Nuno, parece tener en Aly Cissokho al lateral izquierdo inamovible y a José Luis Gayá como segunda opción.
Por ello, los últimos días ha utilizado al mexicano como volante, para pelear un puesto con Dani Parejo, André Gomes y también Javi Fuego.
Diego Reyes. En Portugal, Reyes buscará aprovechar que el Porto vendió a los centrales Eliaquim Mangala y Abdoulaye Ba; sin embargo, la directiva lusa también fichó al holandés Bruno Martins, que llega con etiqueta de figura, y al español José Ángel, con historial y edad similar al mexicano.
Rafael Márquez y Héctor Herrera. Rafa se encontrará en Verona con zagueros como su homónimo Rafael Marques Pinto, pero el mexicano tiene cartel suficiente para ser el central titular; Héctor Herrera seguramente será parte del cuadro idóneo del DT Julen Lopetegui en el Porto, club donde el mexicano luce como una joya en potencia tras su actuación en la Copa Mundial de Brasil 2014.
Foto: Mexsport
