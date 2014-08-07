Por César Fabián Perez

Futbolistas aztecas vivirán en breve situaciones diferentes en los equipos que apostaron por ellos para esta temporada

12626 03140614RDI_ENTR_MEX_GENERAL

Chicharito aún no define su futuro; se perfila para seguir en Inglaterra.

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Los torneos de futbol del viejo continente están por comenzar con varios jugadores mexicanos cuyas metas son diferentes: mantenerse como titulares, ‘sacudirse’ la banca, dar el estirón o por ahora darse a conocer.

Guillermo Ochoa. El portero tendrá pocos obs­táculos para ser titular. Carlos Kameni será su principal competencia; sin embargo, el camerunés pasó toda la tem­porada anterior en la banca y sólo disputó un partido.

Sin título-2

Javier Hernández. El futuro del CH14 aún es un misterio. Lo que es casi un hecho es que sería la cuar­ta opción de Louis Van Gaal en Manchester, donde en la Pretemporada los más cons­tantes al ataque fueron Wayne Rooney y Danny Welbeck, a falta de que Robin van Persie se integre por completo.

‘Gio’, ‘Jona’, Aquino y Vela. Giovani dos Santos y Carlos Vela tendrán poca competencia para ser inamovibles en Villarreal y Real Sociedad, respectivamente, mientras Jonathan dos Santos tendrá que pelear la contención del Submarino con Manu Tri­gueros y Tomás Pina, a quienes parece llevarles ventaja.

También perfilado para ser titular del Rayo Vallecano es Ja­vier Aquino, quien de cualquier modo encontrará competencia en jugadores como el guineano Lass Bangoura, el canterano Adrián Embarba o el francés Gael Kakuta.

Andrés Guardado. Acostumbrado a la lucha a contracorriente, el ‘Principito’ no la tiene fácil en su regreso al Valencia porque el director técnico, Nuno, parece tener en Aly Cissokho al lateral izquierdo inamovible y a José Luis Gayá como segunda opción.

Por ello, los últimos días ha utilizado al mexicano como volante, para pelear un puesto con Dani Parejo, André Gomes y también Javi Fuego.

Diego Reyes. En Portugal, Reyes buscará aprovechar que el Porto vendió a los centrales Eliaquim Manga­la y Abdoulaye Ba; sin embargo, la directiva lusa también fichó al holandés Bruno Martins, que llega con etiqueta de figura, y al español José Ángel, con historial y edad similar al mexicano.

Rafael Márquez y Héctor Herrera. Rafa se encontrará en Verona con zagueros como su homóni­mo Rafael Marques Pinto, pero el mexicano tiene cartel suficiente para ser el central titular; Héctor Herrera seguramente será parte del cuadro idóneo del DT Julen Lopetegui en el Porto, club donde el mexicano luce como una joya en potencia tras su actuación en la Copa Mundial de Brasil 2014.

Foto: Mexsport

10 Respuestas

  3. Celesta

    Great post. I was checking continuously this blog
    and I’m impressed! Very useful information specially the last
    part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this
    certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.

    Responder
  4. Gordon

    Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to look it over.
    I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Terrific blog and superb style and design.

    Responder
  7. Egli Diana Pinto

    Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from
    Austin Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!

    Responder
  8. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you
    relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about,
    why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something
    informative to read?

    Responder
  9. Egli Diana Pinto

    I got this web site from my buddy who told
    me concerning this website and at the moment this time I am
    visiting this site and reading very informative content at
    this time.

    Responder
  10. car computer exchange

    Greate article. Keep posting such kind of information on your blog.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and for my part suggest to my friends.

    I am confident they will be benefited from this site.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.