El encuentro de futbol entre México y Panamá brilló por las nulas emociones que tuvo en las porterías y el pobre funcionamiento de ambos
Redacción @DDMexico
El segundo partido de México en la Fecha FIFA de octubre, ante Panamá, fue probablemente en el que menor calidad futbolística ha tenido el equipo de Miguel Herrera, pero que ganó con un gol de Erick Torres a dos minutos del final.
El encuentro se distinguió más por los roces que por las emociones y llegadas de gol, pues ninguno de los dos equipos dominó a su rival, aunque fue ‘el Tri’ el que más aproximaciones tuvo y cuyo premio llegó en la parte final del encuentro, cuando el ‘Cubo’ se encontró un balón que el guardameta ‘canalero’ no pudo controlar para decretar el 1-0 al 88’.
Más allá del resultado, que queda sólo para la estadística, lo preocupante del partido de ayer fue el pésimo accionar de México en todas sus líneas. Desde la defensa hasta el ataque.
Fotos: Mexsport
